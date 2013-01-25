Zero Halliburton Has Launched a New Polycarbonate Luggage Line, ZERO Whirl

A new lightweight polycarbonate luggage line, Zero Whirl, is available in black, blue, red and silver.

ZERO Whirl's new design features light weight, sleek, curved shells based on the Zero Halliburton double rib design provides the ultimate protection for valuables.

With multi position telescoping handles and silent 360 degree swiveling wheels, the Zero Whirl allows to push it easily ahead, wheel it side, or tow behind.

Zero Whirl is the perfect combination of beauty, sound design principles, and innovation that could have only come from Zero Halliburton.

About Zero Halliburton:

In 1938, Erle P. Halliburton, a globetrotting businessman, commissioned a team of aircraft engineers to build him cases that could withstand the rough terrain of the Texas oilfields in the back of his truck. The original aluminum case was born, becoming the very definition of protection and ruggedness in business and travel cases. Every effort has been made to ensure that only the finest material, the most advanced techniques, and the most precise crafting are employed to make each and every case. That heritage continues today.

