Media Agency Group Appoints a Quartet of Media Experts

Media Agency appoint new staff following company growth

Full-service independent marketing and advertising initiative Media Agency Group is a dedicated enterprise, committed to the planning and buying of advertising campaigns across all media. MAG has six specialist divisions offering advertising across Outdoor, Transport, Press, Television, Radio and Online / Digital formats.

Following the company's growth, office expansion and website redesign, Managing Director John Kehoe is clear in his vision to continue developing the business with the appointment expert minds, and has hand-picked four media specialists of diverse skills to join the company.

Sharlene Hanley has joined MAG as Agency Client Services Manager from Rocket, part of the Omnicom Media Group, with notable involvement in heavyweight campaigns – such as the £30million Co-operative Group advertising account. Sharlene will fortify MAG's client interface and guide marketers through the campaign process, whilst coordinating advertising and marketing specialists from the MAG divisions to work on planning media they are practised in.

Lyla Graves comes from her role of Account Manager at global agency MEC and takes on the position of Press Consultant for MAG's print advertising division Press Mag Media. Leading the digital division of MAG Click Tap Media will be Jeff Millington as Head of Digital, bringing in his Business Development Manager expertise from Lakestar McCann. Sarah Leese boasts 8 years' experience in campaign planning at outdoor media owner Clear Channel, and will join MAG's strong Media Planning team.

Media Agency Group has systematically reinforced its structure by cherry-picking forward thinkers, and experienced people from the media landscape whether they may be from an agency, client side or media owner backgrounds to enhance and strengthen the offering to MAG clients, ensuring the company poised to handle campaigns of any scale and complexity.

Best of all, Media Agency Group are looking to change the agency landscape and do not charge for time, or for ideas. MAG offers insights and recommendations, and builds a campaign strategy tailored to each client.

MAG has clients across a range of business sectors including the North West's DW Sports, Stobart Group and Salford University; with national and global brands including Beefeater Gin, Bloomberg Businessweek, Oman Air, and Parrot.

John Kehoe said, “Reaching a position where we are able to offer our clients a full agency service, a one port of call for media planning and buying, has been a long term goal now achieved through the careful appointment of key and knowledgeable media planners, strategists and development managers. Our offering has grown from the need to supply our clients demand, and expanding our client interface was a natural progression.

The team at Media Agency Group have first-rate experience from all aspects of advertising and marketing including client side, agency and media owner practice. The experts at MAG are a huge asset for any agency or direct client and I look forward to continue increasing the reach of our service in 2013.”

