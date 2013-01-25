New Infographic Highlights the Carpet Cleaning Industry

Pacific Vacuum, a leading online provider of used carpet cleaning truck mounts, carpet cleaning vans and used carpet cleaning equipment, is pleased to introduce a brand new educational infographic titled Carpet Cleaning Industry Analysis 2013, compiled from data over the past 5 years.

Pacific Vacuum, a leading online provider of used carpet cleaning truck mounts, carpet cleaning vans and used carpet cleaning equipment, is pleased to introduce a brand new educational infographic titled Carpet Cleaning Industry Analysis 2013, compiled from data over the past 5 years. This new infographic details the state of the carpet cleaning industry in an easy to read, informative format.

It was when wall-to-wall carpeting appeared on the scene in the 1950's that the carpet cleaning industry saw a massive spike in growth. By 2010, there were approximately 20,000 carpet cleaning and upholstery businesses open for business in the United States that gainfully employed almost 70,000 workers.

The carpet cleaning industry is rare in that the landscape is mostly small businesses – carpet cleaning companies employed on average 5 people. Over 80% of carpet cleaning businesses are one-man operations with no employees.

There are several factors for the large number of small businesses in the carpet cleaning industry, but mostly it's due to the relatively low start-up costs of the business and the required credentials are fairly easy to acquire. This, in combination with a growing number of consumers using carpet in their homes in the 2000's, has led to a steady increase in carpet cleaning revenue over the past decade.

The future of the cleaning industry as a whole is closely dependent on economic commercial growth in the country. As commercial vacancies decline, commercial customers increase, which is the bulk of the cleaning industry revenue. It's important to note that the carpet cleaning industry is more closely tied to residential economic factors, so when incomes and spare money are low/scarce, they will choose to save money and either not clean, or clean themselves.

To view the full Carpet Cleaning Industry Analysis 2013 please visit: http://www.pacificvacuum.com/carpet-cleaning-industry-analysis-2013/

