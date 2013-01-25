Jeff Rensink, CCIE Wireless Adds Strength to IPexpert's World Class Team of Instructors

Jeff Rensink, CCIE #24834 (R&S, Wireless) has officially joined IPexpert's highly influential team of CCIE Instructors

IPexpert Inc, a leading Cisco Certification Training, announced today, that Jeff Rensink, CCIE #24834 (R&S, Wireless) has officially joined their highly influential team of CCIE Instructors.

Jeff Rensink has been entrenched in cutting edge technologies for the past several years, with his primary focus being on Cisco's wireless technologies. IPexpert's CEO, Mr. Wayne Lawson stated, "Jeff is going to be a huge asset to our team, we couldn't be more excited to have him on board. He will immediately strengthen our wireless portfolio".

A dynamic suite of CCIE Wireless self-study learning tools, including fully functional internet-based Wireless 2.0 vRacks, self-study workbooks and video-on-demand training modules, is only the beginning for IPexpert. "With Jeff on our team, we're now able to establish a niche as the clear leader in CCIE Wireless training. Jeff will be teaching live classes, as well as classes utilizing our new, state-of-the-art Online- HD-ILT™ solution", stated Lawson.

IPexpert's breakthrough Online-HD-ILT™ training solution, which has not yet been revealed to the public, offers students a remote distance learning class option. It can only be described as a solution that most closely resembles live, 1-on-1 mentoring delivered via a high-definition, custom application. IPexpert expects the launch of Online-HD ILT solution for Wireless CCIE training will fill a worldwide void.

The CCIE Wireless certification is one of the most scarce and sought after in today's market. Previously, with limited training resources available, the CCIE Wireless Lab was virtually impossible to conquer. With the release of IPexpert's CCIE Wireless self-study resources and courses taught by Jeff Rensink, IPexpert has filled the training gap that once deterred students from attempting this distinguished certification.

About IPexpert:

Founded in 2001, IPexpert is the leading CCIE training company for computer networking engineers pursuing the highest-level career certification offered by Cisco, the coveted CCIE certification. IPexpert has become the global leader serving its niche CCIE market, boasting the largest offering of self-study training products, Workbooks, Bootcamps, and online hardware available for rental for the CCIE R&S, CCIE Voice, CCIE Security, CCIE Data Center, and CCIE Wireless Lab Exams.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebIPexpert/CCIE-Wireless/prweb10360365.htm