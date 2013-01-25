Discount Fire Supplies Expands The Range Of Fire Cable Available To Buy On Their Website

Three fire cables from the Ventcroft NoBurn range of fire resistant cable have been added to the Discount Fire Supplies online shop to give customers an even wider choice of fire cable for their fire alarm systems.

Discount Fire Supplies have recently added three new types of fire cable to their online offering to allow their customers to choose the best fire cable for their particular project. All three fire resistant cables are from the NoBurn range manufactured by Ventcroft. These fire cables have a reputation of being high-quality, durable and flexible, making them a superb choice for many applications.

Fire cable is an essential part of any fire alarm system, enabling the system to remain reliably powered and able to transmit data even in emergency conditions. Many types of fire resistant cable can withstand high temperatures for long durations, continuing to connect the fire alarm system without degradation of quality during that time.

Two varieties of standard fire resistant cable are available along with an enhanced fire performance cable which has a higher fire protection duration of 2 hours compared to 30 minutes respectively. Each variety is 2-core and provided in a 100m reel. Customers can choose from:



White 2 Core Standard Fire Resistant Cable (1.0mm or 1.5mm)

Black 2 Core Standard Fire Resistant Cable (1.5mm)

Red 2 Core Enhanced Fire Performance Cable (1.5mm)

Prices begin at £78.00 (£65.00 +VAT) for White 2 Core Standard Fire Resistant Cable (1.0mm), increasing to £138.00 (£115.00 +VAT) for Red 2 Core Enhanced Fire Performance Cable.

Tariq El-Hoss, spokesperson for Discount Fire Supplies, says, "Fire cable can often be overlooked when planning a fire alarm system but it's a really important component. Choosing reliable and high-performance cable is essential."

In addition to fire resistant cable, Discount Fire Supplies also stock fire cable accessories including Fire Cable Clips and Saddles. These are required to ensure the fire cable stays in place once installed. Only clips that are suitable for the cable diameter in question should be used - a variety of colours and sizes are available, all in bags of 50 units.

About Discount Fire Supplies:

Discount Fire Supplies is an online retailer of fire alarms and safety accessories and aims to become the UK's premier fire alarm supplier. They have a large stock-holding and good relationships with all major manufacturers allowing them to be competitive on price and choice. Orders placed before 2.30pm are dispatched same day and delivery is free on orders over £100.

