The American Hot Rod Foundation Collects More than 65,000 Images of Historical Hot Rods!

The American Hot Rod Foundation has reached a milestone in its effort to preserve the history of the American hot rod culture. To date, the Foundation has gathered, digitized, researched and captioned more than 65,000 vintage images, primarily from private collections, creating one of the world's largest private hot rod-related photo collections.

The Foundation's full-time historian and curator, Jim Miller, son of Eddie Millie Jr. and grandson of Eddie Miller Sr., both famous dry lakes builders and racers of their time, has been collecting and cataloguing all of the photos. "It's like Christmas every week as packages from all over the country arrive with unbelievable photos of hot rod pioneers, covering the hot rod movement from its formative years to the latter part of the 20th century. For instance, the collection of AHRF Contributor Chet Knox contains over 20,000 images from the teens to the '50's and is still growing, and all are to die for."

Miller continued, "We recently received a great box of goodies from Ed Stuck. Ed told me most of the memorabilia was from his friend, Peter Neilsen, a long-time racer. The box is packed with programs and event results, Pete's timing slips from Bonneville and El Mirage, patches, pins, decals and many other miscellaneous documents. It's all really cool stuff."

The Foundation's website features video clips from the 150 interviews of hot rod pioneers conducted over the last few years, an extensive collection of searchable images with captions, and a new feature, engaging audio histories from seasoned rodders from around the country. Also included are many pages of unique historical information. Two documentary DVDs have also been produced, to rave reviews. Both Deuce (2006) and Slingshot (2012) can be found for sale in the "Shop" on the website.

The newest release from the Foundation is The Great American Hot Rod Explained, an informative and entertaining book packed with colorful watercolor illustrations by the author M. deLesseps. It is sure to please anyone with an automotive interest ranging from Model T's to dragsters. The book traces the evolution of hot rod engines and modifications and looks at tools and other facets of the hobby as it “tells the magical tale of hot rodding.”

"Our goal is to tell the accurate story of American hot rodding from the late 1930's to the mid 1960's, when it made its greatest technological and societal contributions," said Steve Memishian, Founder of the American Hot Rod Foundation. "We are all very passionate about ensuring that researchers and the public 100 years from now will have a rich, multi-media archive of historical materials through which they will understand and appreciate one of the greatest grass-roots technological achievements in modern history. We would eventually like to see this collection archived, maintained and protected by a like-minded, enduring institution such as a technological university."

There are also several books, a portfolio of thirty important pioneer photos from the Foundation's collection, t-shirts and mugs for sale on the website. All proceeds go to the American Hot Rod Foundation and its efforts to preserve the history of the hot rod culture in America.

Welcome to Mines Field, the future home of the Los Angeles International Airport. We've turned back the clock to February 18, 1934 when the AAA (American Automobile Association) held a stock car race there. We see Al Gordon behind the wheel of his Westwood Village Ford sponsored 1934 roadster. He went on to finish second in the race. Back then stock cars meant stock except for the removal of fenders, lights and the windshield. ®AHRF/Chet Knox Collection.

