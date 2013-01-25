GID Selects Property Solutions for Marketing, Leasing, and Resident Management Tools

GID affiliate Windsor Communities rolls out Property Solutions' software suite across 20,000 units

General Investment & Development Companies (GID) announces its partnership with Property Solutions International, Inc., the largest provider of property management websites and payments, to implement a competitive suite of online services throughout Windsor Communities' 20,000-unit portfolio. Tailored to reach a strategic range of operational areas, Windsor's new technology offering will bring Property Solutions portals, payments, mobile leasing tablet app, parcel management, online leasing, and communication distribution/database tools to more than 60 properties across the United States.

Characterized by a high-end luxury portfolio, Windsor Communities consists of exclusively market-rate investments, many of which hold upper-tier rental rates in their markets. “Our prospective residents want a first-class experience,” said Shawn Mahoney, GID Vice President and Chief Information Officer. “Their expectation is to be able to interact with us using tools they find comfortable and convenient. Through the technology that Property Solutions offers with products such as SiteTablet and ResidentPortal, it's easy for our onsite staff to deliver a truly exceptional, consumer-driven experience.”

In addition to enhanced online management for future and current Windsor residents, the new partnership will also facilitate simplified, streamlined IT operations. “Property Solutions consolidates everything within a single interface, resulting in a better user interaction for our staff,” said Mahoney. “Not only does this help ease the learning curve and administrative burden, it grants us greater opportunity to align our staff with inherently profit-driven activities—converting leads, filling vacancies, and ensuring renewals—for our company's continued success.”

“Powered by their commitment to creating a premier living experience for residents, Windsor has thrived in its distinct market for decades,” said Property Solutions CEO Dave Bateman. “Continuing to build upon that mission, these new tools will make it even easier for customers to manage their residency online, and empower staff to stay community-focused with the support of technology that's agile and efficient.”

About General Investment & Development Companies

Founded in 1960, General Investment & Development Companies (GID) is a privately held, globally diversified, fully integrated real estate organization with offices throughout the United States. Windsor Communities, GID's multifamily property management division, boasts a portfolio that extends from California to Massachusetts, including over 80 residential communities in 16 states and the District of Columbia. Windsor is one of the largest multifamily operators in the country, with a service-oriented approach that has established the company as an industry leader in resident satisfaction, customer service, and financial performance. For more information, go to http://www.windsorcommunities.com.

About Property Solutions

Founded in 2003, Property Solutions International, Inc. is the nation's largest provider of apartment community websites and a leading developer of innovative property management software tools. Currently serving 27 of the NMHC Top 50 Largest Managers, the company offers a variety of web based solutions for leasing, rent collection, and maintenance request processing. Property Solutions' web portals and electronic payment processing tools offer the advantage of full data integration with most widely-used property management software packages. For more information, go to http://www.propertysolutions.com.

