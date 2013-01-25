Gillece Services Partners with WPXI 5 Day Weather Forecast

Gillece Services has partnered with the 5 day forecast for WPXI, a leading source for news and weather in Pittsburgh.

Gillece Services has partnered with the 5 day forecast for WPXI, a leading source for news and weather in Pittsburgh. At any time the 5 day forecast is featured, either online or on TV, the Gillece logo will be present. President Tom Gillece and Gilley the parrot will also make commercial appearances in each of the major news hours.

Gillece has served the Pittsburgh area for over 30 years in Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, Electrical, and Waterproofing services - emergency, maintenance, repair, and replacement. Many of these services correlate with seasonal changes in Pittsburgh, so as part of the partnership with WPXI's 5 day forecast, weather-related services and specials will be presented.

For the current winter season, Gillece provides heating services that address furnace issues, heating safety, routine maintenance, and issues with other heat sources such as boilers or heat pumps. Gillece also offers a 39 dollar Heating Diagnosis for resolving home heating problems during cold Pittsburgh weather, in addition to a number of repair and replacement options.

For wet weather and rainstorms, Gillece offers plumbing and electrical services including drain cleaning, waterproofing, generator installation, and surge protection. Each of these services has a featured special, some of which can be found on WPXI online or will be promoted by Tom Gillece and Gilley. Gilley, in certain commercial spots, will be dressed in weather-appropriate attire, like hats, scarves, and raincoats, when he says to “call Gillece.” Anyone can call or visit http://www.gillece.com to learn more about specials being offered.

In spring and summer months, air conditioning services will be highlighted for preventative maintenance, safety inspections, and repair options. General plumbing services are relevant year-round for issues commonly related to sinks, toilets, drains, sewage systems, pipelines, and water-using appliances. Other relevant year-round services include indoor air quality and water quality. Designated systems are available to reduce indoor air pollution in a home or to neutralize chemical presence in tap water for improved overall quality.

The Gillece partnership with WPXI's 5 day forecast allows past and present Gillece customers and others throughout the Pittsburgh community to learn more about all of the services that Gillece offers, including service specials. With ever-changing Pittsburgh weather, Gillece accommodates both a home's and homeowner's varying needs.

Gillece is the Pittsburgh area's one-stop-shop for Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, Electrical, Waterproofing, Air Quality, and Water Quality services. Gillece services Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, and Westmoreland Counties with 24/7 availability, 365 days a year.

