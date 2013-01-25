New Xulon Book Translates Revelation into Easy to Understand Text

Matlock clearly explains the deeper messages in an easy to grasp language

The book of Revelation can be so overwhelming and intimidating to a lot of Christians, but the message is so important it can't be skipped over. M.C. Matlock's new book, Revelation's Mysteries Revealed ($10.99, paperback, 9781624197345; $5.49, eBook, 9781624197352), is a simple translation of Revelation and will aid modern readers in understanding what is being said and help them grasp what will actually happen before and during the return of Jesus. The author makes one of the most difficult books of the Bible easy to understand without watering down the true message that needs to be heard.

“I hope to help readers find Revelation to actually be simple and to show them God's mercy and love upon all people as He gives them a chance to change [and] to repent,” states the author. “Every other book I have read about Revelation is very difficult to read and understand. This book is written exactly as normal Americans speak and explains away the difficult symbolisms.”

M.C. Matlock is a mother of five, a former military wife and has been married for fourteen years. She spent two years studying the book of Revelation to put together her new book and did so because she wanted to help those who struggle to understand the message of Revelation just as she did. God gave her the clarity to spell out the symbolisms and hidden meanings and told her to make it clear for others to understand as well.

