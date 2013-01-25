New Xulon Title Helps Women Beyond the Past and into the Present

T. Leone urges women to seek out God's love to break the spell and be set free

Too many women have made poor decisions and choices and in turn been ridiculed, betrayed and rejected because of them. T. Leone's new book, I Kissed a Frog and He Changed...Me: Restoration of the Heart! ($14.99, paperback, 978-1-62419-872-4; $22.99, hardcover, 978-1-62419-873-1; $7.49, eBook, 978-1-62419-874-8), discusses the things that can change a woman and fill her with shame, guilt and pain. She also shares how to break the spell and move forward in God's love. The most important point made in this book is, “it's not about what [someone] has done or what has been done to [them], it's about what Jesus did for [everyone].”

“Our heroine discovers that in her search for Prince Charming, her painful past has actually changed her,” states the author. “Too often, we try to present ourselves [as] perfect and find ourselves afraid to open the truth of our lives to others. Grow with her as you learn how to forgive and leave your past behind, discovering the joy of a Christ-filled life. Let your past be part of your history and not your identity.”

T. Leone, like so many other women has spent years hiding behind the walls of her doubt, fear, judgment and poor self-esteem. Through her faith, however, she has grown strong in the knowledge that God has forgiven her and that is the same knowledge she is so passionate about sharing with other females. She urges her readers to allow God into their heart and break the spell each of their past lives hold over them and begin to live free in God's love. The author currently resides in Washington State with her husband and volunteers with Life Services, a crisis pregnancy center.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Communications, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 8,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order I Kissed a Frog and He Changed... Me! through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10322800.htm