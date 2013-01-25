Pharma and Biotech Consulting Firm Announces New Website, Expanded Services

Pennside Partners Ltd, a pharma and biotech consulting firm, announces a new state-of-the-art website and blog, http://www.pennside.com. The new website highlights Pennside's expansive range of consulting services.

Pennside Partners Ltd, a full-service pharmaceutical and biotech consulting firm, announces the launch of a new website and blog. The website introduces potential clients to Pennside's extensive range of consulting services spanning 8 key areas from competitive intelligence to pharma launch analogs.

The site also features a blog devoted to the latest pharma and biotech news, information, and thought leadership. The blog will include original articles by Pennside's staff of seasoned industry professionals, posts by guest writers, plus convenient summaries of key news items, all aimed at helping industry professionals keep current on important pharma and biotech trends.

“Many know Pennside primarily for our pharma and biotech competitive intelligence services” said Michael Rhoads, President. “Our new website introduces clients to our full range of marketing support services, including Launch Analogs, War Games, New Commercial Model/ ACO Preparation, Marketing & Sales Benchmarking, Access/Reimbursement Support, In-licensing & Acquisition Support, and more.”

Pennside commissioned Berks County marketing and web design firm Power Marketing International to design the website and oversee online marketing efforts.

Those interested in Pennside Partners Ltd and their extensive range of consulting services can learn more by visiting their website at pennside.com.

About Pennside Partners Ltd

Pennside Partners Ltd is a full-service pharmaceutical and biotech consulting firm with headquarters in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania and Zurich, Switzerland. Their mission is to help pharma and biotech clients rapidly formulate winning strategies and tactics by providing the industry's most accurate business intelligence and market insight.

With over 20 years experience, Pennside offers an extensive array of consulting services, including: competitive intelligence, pipeline analysis, marketing & sales benchmarking, launch analogs, customer-facing and new commercial models, licensing & acquisition support, strategy/war-gaming workshops, and outsourced business intelligence. Find them at http://www.pennside.com.

About Power Marketing International, LLC

Power Marketing International is an Internet marketing and web design firm located near Reading, PA, specializing in keyword-driven web design, web marketing, and social media marketing services for small and mid-sized companies. Find them at http://www.PowerMarketingInternational.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebpharma-biotech-consulting/launch-planning/prweb10319143.htm