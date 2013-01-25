Creative Safety Supply is Now Offering Pipe Marking Tape to Identify Pipes Indoor and Outdoor

Marking pipes properly will assure compliance with ANSI and ASME standards while at the same time providing safety for workers.

All facilities require pipes filled with different liquids and gases to operate on a daily basis. In order to comply with ANSI and ASME pipe marking standards, pipes need to be labeled properly to protect workers, visitors and service repair personnel from possible dangerous conditions that could cause injuries. Creative Safety Supply is now offering pipe marking tape that can be used for communicating the contents of pipes and give additional detail of any special hazards, such as pressures or extreme temperatures.

The large selection of pipe marking tape available through Creative Safety Supply offers every type of label that is required to indicate both the content of the pipe and its direction of flow. Arrows at one or both ends indicate flow and content is indicated by text and by a standard color scheme. If the contents of the pipe flow in both directions, arrows in both directions are displayed. The pipe tapes are chemical and UV resistant and will withstand any type of environment no matter how harsh. They will not fade, scratch, smear or smudge unlike pen or paint markings. Pipes located outdoors or in cold areas of a facility have a rating of five to seven years.

ANSI and ASME uses a color scheme with six standard color combinations and four user-defined combinations, based on the contents of the pipe. Generally, the most hazardous feature of the contents should determine the color used. Creative Safety Supply also offers a free pipe marking guide that will help provide information about marking pipes properly.

A plant manager commented about pipe marking tape, “We found marking our pipes with the pipe marking labels was quick and easy. It is a simple solution to assure safety in our work area.”

For more information about pipe marking tape, please visit http://www.creativesafetysupply.com/pipe-marking

