Thomas Guerriero CEO of WMX Group Holdings, Inc. WMXG created a precautionary warning system within the Plan for Crisis protocols, to help prevent outbreaks of sickness caused by the Norovirus.

There is a new strain of norovirus, first identified in Australia in March of last year, which has been spread across the United States. This highly contagious strain of norovirus is widely spreading throughout the country. Thomas Guerriero, CEO of WMX Group Holdings, Inc WMXG and author of Plan For Crisis, stated "Anytime we are dealing with a potential viral epidemic, hygienic actions and being aware of preventive measures is vital."

Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent infection and no drug to treat it. Practicing proper hygienic methods is important. The virus itself spreads substantially in close quarters that are highly populated. This includes schools, cruise ships, work or living spaces. Simple precautionary practices such as washing hands, disinfecting surfaces and staying informed is significant and will save lives.

