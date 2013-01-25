Noribachi Announces Successful LED Lighting Upgrade for the City of Manhattan Beach

Noribachi, a leading US based LED lighting and energy efficient engineering firm, announces the successful completion of an expansive lighting improvement project for the City of Manhattan Beach, California.

One of L.A.'s chic ocean front cities, Manhattan Beach draws tens of thousands of visitors annually to its waterfront attractions. Accommodating the masses of people requires a substantial parking garage, which had been poorly lit for years with fluorescent tubes. Noribachi replaced the fluorescents with the popular LOWBAY vapor proof fixture. The new lights use about half of the energy while emitting a much brighter, cleaner light. Inside the parking structure this translates into an increased feeling of security and heightened color perception, making it easier for drivers to locate their vehicles.

“These lights are really bright! I definitely think it looks a lot better than it did before. I've never been in a parking garage this well lit,” says Ed Guernsey, a resident of Manhattan Beach.

Lining Manhattan Beach Boulevard, the City's main thoroughfare, are historic lantern fixtures that also required an LED upgrade. This application demanded a retrofit of the lantern fixture to maintain the original aesthetics. In order to achieve this Noribachi created a custom LED solution designed to easily sit in the existing housing. Noribachi's experience in diffusion allowed engineers to direct the light straight down inside of the existing lens, creating a glowing effect and shielding the individual diodes from view. Noribachi also used LEDs with a warm white color temperature to match the historic ambiance.

“One of Noribachi's earliest strengths has been our non-intrusive LED retrofits for historic gas lantern lamps. Our technology speaks for itself – less than half of the energy consumption with zero aesthetic change in the light itself. It was a great opportunity for us to help Manhattan Beach save money and really bring its lighting on par with its upscale image,” says Esther Santos, VP of Sales at Noribachi.

“The City was able to complete this LED installation through the use of grant funding from the Department of Energy, and this project fits in nicely with the City's goals to be more energy efficient and reduce its carbon footprint 15% below 2005 levels by 2020,” notes Sona Kalapura, Environmental Programs Manager for the City of Manhattan Beach.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebLEDlightingupgrade/ManhattanBeach/prweb10360888.htm