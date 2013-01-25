BEAT100 Music Video Charts Attracts Thousands Of Bands And Fans To The Network

BEAT100.com, the all new and exciting music video social and social network that has it all is gaining momentum fast approaches its first year of being live for users to share music videos with the world.

BEAT100.com, the all new and exciting social and video music network that has it all is gaining momentum fast approaches its first year of being live for users to share videos with the internet community. BEAT100 is a unique chance for social networker's to stay connected using familiar tools such as sharing videos, status updates, pictures and more.

However, where BEAT100 really stands out from other social networks is in its dedication to supporting Unsigned Bands, Musicians and other talented people to gain exposure. The brand new social music video and entertainment network offers users the chance to enter its Music Video Chart. Anyone who enters BEAT100's music charts will be in with a chance of winning cash prizes and worldwide exposure!

The BEAT100 Music Charts are a perfect opportunity talented people to upload a video and showcase their talents to the world. BEAT100 Management said: “We are really excited to have been live on the web for a one year already. We are dedicated to nurturing talent and therefore want more people to get involved.

BEAT100 Originals Music Chart

First place will receive $400, plus the main feature in a BEAT100 winner's press release, which will be distributed worldwide for everyone to see. Second place will receive $250 and third place will receive $150, plus both places will also be featured in the BEAT100 winner's press release. BEAT100 are also giving away 100 bonus votes to fourth place and 50 bonus votes to fifth in order to keep them at the top for the following chart competition.

BEAT100 Covers Chart

The user in first place will receive $250, along with the main feature in a BEAT100 winner's press release, which will also be distributed worldwide. Second place will be rewarded with $150 and third place will receive $100 for their hard work, and both places will be featured in a BEAT100 winner's press release. Just like in the originals chart, fourth place will be rewarded with 100 bonus votes, and fifth will receive 50.

Simply visit http://www.beat100.com for a networking experience exclusive to BEAT100 that is easy to use and becoming more popular by the second.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebmusic/video/prweb10360386.htm