As Flu Season Causes Vaccine Shortage, Updated Medical Data Released

Exact Data ConsumerBase updates medical data and prescription lists.

Chicago, IL (Jan. 25, 2013) – With reports of flu vaccine shortages across the nation from Salt Lake City to Delaware, Exact Data ConsumerBase LLC adds updated medical data to their already expansive, 212 million contact database.

Marketers use medical data for a wide variety of campaigns, from targeting medical professionals such as surgeons and cardiologists to consumers taking prescription and OTC medication for specific ailments and conditions.

Direct marketers have the ability to choose from over 700 different selects including specific prescriptions taken, ailments, health problems, and of course more general demographics such as age, gender, income, location, and more.

Exact Data ConsumerBase's medical mailing lists include but are not limited to:

Doctors by Medical Specialty Mailing List

Self Reported Rx Prescription Users by Ailment Mailing List

Diagnosis: High Blood Pressure Mailing List

“Exact Data ConsumerBase has a reputation of providing the highest quality lists available on the market,” says Larry Organ, CEO of Exact Data ConsumerBase. “Our quality data and frequent updates set our company apart and give direct marketers a competitive advantage."

Exact Data ConsumerBase creates the opportunity for marketing professionals to sell medical products and services to the people who need them most.

About Exact Data ConsumerBase

Exact Data ConsumerBase provides multi-channel direct marketing services with a specialty in postal, email, and telephone solutions. Encompassing the entire lifecycle of customer information, Exact Data ConsumerBase services focus on acquiring and retaining customers, validating, cleaning, and enhancing customer data, and improving the overall performance of marketing communications.

Exact Data ConsumerBase is a Chicago-based multi-channel mailing list company. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago with a satellite office in Evanston, Illinois. Exact Data ConsumerBase operates as a subsidiary of Organ Worldwide LLC.

