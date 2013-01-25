Los Angeles State-of-the-Art Medical Facility La Peer Health Systems Launches New Salivary Stones Website

The Salivary Stone Center of Excellence, out-patient surgery center in Los Angeles, is focused entirely on the treatment of stones, infections, and other salivary gland disorders led by an accomplished team of otolaryngologists and head and neck surgeons.

Los Angeles based La Peer Health Systems is happy to announce the launch of a brand new website, http://www.SalivaryStonesMD.com, dedicated entirely to helping individuals and prospective patients better understand conditions relating to salivary gland stones. The Salivary Stone Center of Excellence is a sub-division of La Peer Health Systems, which brings focused patient care through advanced surgical procedures.

The goal of the Salivary Stone Center of Excellence will be to provide patients with cutting-edge non-invasive and minimally invasive treatment options for salivary gland stones, salivary gland infections, and chronic salivary gland inflammation, among other disorders. World-renowned surgeons Babak Larian, MD, FACS, Mani Zadeh, MD, FACS, and Michel Babajanian, MD, FACS, will work together in a unique team environment to bring patients only the best and optimal outcomes.

“Salivary gland stones and other salivary gland disorders are common in people of all ages, races, and gender. Our goal as surgeons is to bring the most advanced methods of treatment to our patients, resulting in procedures that require little to no down time,” said Dr. Larian.

The new website provides information on several salivary gland disorders, including chronic salivary gland stones, salivary gland inflammation, and how they are best treated. Among the sites broad wealth of knowledge, users will have the chance to submit questions to the team of specialists that will receive an answer. Mani Zadeh, expert otolaryngologist in Los Angeles, believes that bringing education to individuals who may be suffering from a salivary gland condition will help them seek the medical attention they require.

“Whenever I see a patient, it's my goal to do whatever I can to make their life and condition improve. At the Salivary Stone Center of Excellence, this is accomplished through utilizing a team of experts to effectively treat and diagnose a salivary gland condition,” said Dr. Zadeh.

Setting the Salivary Stone Center of Excellence apart from other medical practices is the unique team atmosphere found among the doctors, nurses, and every staff member. With the patient always the primary focus, the ultimate end result is to bring a comfortable yet effective environment to patients that promotes healing and recovery. Always giving back, the Salivary Stone Center of Excellence donates a portion of proceeds to the Sjogren's Syndrome Foundation. Sjogren's Syndrome is an autoimmune disease affecting mostly women which can bring unpleasant symptoms to the salivary glands.

“We support the Sjogren's Foundation because we know how important it is to continue to help research and education efforts in the medical field. I'm happy to be a part of a team that understands the necessity of giving back to the community,” said Dr. Babajanian.

La Peer Health Systems is an outpatient surgery center in Beverly Hills, founded by doctors and focused on providing excellent patient care alongside the most cutting-edge medical treatments available. With 40 world-renowned physicians in 13 specialties, we offer comprehensive medical treatment that takes patients from consultation to diagnosis, treatment, surgery, and ultimately aftercare. Our 13 medical departments include orthopedics & sports medicine, gastroenterology, head & neck surgery, colorectal & general surgery, podiatry, ophthalmology, pain management, plastics & reconstructive surgery, gynecology, spine surgery, interventional cardiology, bariatric surgery, and anesthesiology. Unlike large hospitals, La Peer's unique structure offers extremely personal care in a safe and controlled environment.

More information about La Peer Health Systems can be found at http://www.LaPeerHealth.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359100.htm