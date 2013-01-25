Urologists Call New Prostate Cancer Pill "Breakthrough" Treatment of 2012

Urologists at Comprehensive Urology comment on FDA approval of new prostate cancer treatment.

With prostate cancer affecting more and more men every year, doctors and researchers have tripled up the efforts in fighting this cancer. A testosterone-stopping pill was released on to the market just a couple years ago as a treatment for prostate cancer and just recently bumped to a first line treatment in men with late stage prostate cancer.

“Stopping the production of testosterone is the key to fighting prostate cancer,” says Dr. Kia Michel, just one of the many board certified urologists of Comprehensive Urology. “We have been using this pill since 2012 as a second-line treatment for prostate cancer and are very excited about the results. This is 2012's breakthrough in the world of urology.”

Since testosterone is the hormone that prostate cancer attaches itself to make it's way into the cells, stopping the production of testosterone would mean the cancer would essentially “starve” since it would not be able to make it's way into the cell to reproduce. However, Some men have castration-resistant prostate cancer, meaning the prostate cancer cells continue to grow even with low levels of testosterone.

According to a study funded by Janssen Research and Development and published in the [New England Journal of Medicine on December 10, 2012, researchers saw positive results when patients used the testosterone-stopping pill early on in the course of their treatment. Zytiga is an abiraterone acetate that stops the production of the sex hormone testosterone. The drug is now considered by the FDA to be “first-line” treatment for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cause of death from cancer among white, African American, American Indian/Alaska Native, and Hispanic men. The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be about 241,740 new cases of prostate cancer in the United States in 2012 and about 28,170 men will die of this disease.

Unfortunately, symptoms of prostate cancer are not present in early stages. Our urologists at Comprehensive Urology stress the fact that it is very important for men over 40 to have regular prostate cancer screenings. Signs of prostate cancer can include a frequent need to urinate, dribbling of urine, blood in urine, a burning sensation, and erectile dysfunction.

In addition to using Zytiga to fight prostate cancer, another famous technique Comprehensive Urology is known for is the DaVinci robotic Surgical System, a sophisticated robotic platform designed to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach. Benefits of the DaVinci robotic surgery include better clinical outcomes than conventional technologies allow — for example, better cancer control and a lower incidence of impotence and incontinence with da Vinci Prostatectomy.

Comprehensive Urology Medical Group is a renowned urological practice in Los Angeles, which provides state of the art urological care in a personalized and compassionate environment. The physicians at Comprehensive Urology Medical Group are board certified urologists with specialty training in a number of different aspects of urology including treatment of urological cancers, kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, and female urology.

