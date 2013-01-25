La Peer Health Systems Surgeon Speaks About Beer and its Anti-Viral Properties

Board-certified orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia, responded to a study on the anti-viral effects of beer and its potential use in children.

A recent study conducted by Sapporo University in Japan claims that beer has anti-viral properties that may be beneficial to children. The compound called humulone, present in very small quantities in beer, may help to prevent infection from a virus that causes the common cold in adults and bronchitis and pneumonia in children. The study estimates that thirty 12 oz cans of beer would be required to achieve this anti-viral effect.

Sonu Ahluwalia, MD, La Peer othropedic surgeon and clinical chief of orthopedic surgery at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, was asked by CBS news to comment on the controversial health study.

“Alcohol is a toxin,” Dr. Ahluwalia explained to CBSNews.com. "While the brain is being formed and while things are in development, why would we feed someone a toxin? We strongly discourage anybody to feed alcohol to any child."

Even if the humulone present in beer does have this curing effect, the amount needed is not advised. Not only does the virus in question rarely cause serious complications in children, but giving alcohol to children could have some very dangerous side effects.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10349635.htm