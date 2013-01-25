Lecture and Book Signing With Tatiana Fabergé, Great-Granddaughter of Peter Carl Fabergé, at Binns of Williamsburg on February 2nd, 2013 at 11AM

Come & Meet Tatiana Fabergé at Binns in Williamsburg, VA. On February 2nd, 2013 at 11AM, Binns of Williamsburg, exclusive North American distributor of Tatiana Fabergé's newly launched book - Faberge: A Comprehensive Reference Book, is hosting a much-anticipated lecture and book signing with Tatiana Fabergé, Great-Granddaughter of Peter Carl Fabergé.

Simply hearing the name Fabergé evokes the splendor and extravagance of late 19th and early 20th century Imperial Russia. The House of Fabergé designed the renowned Imperial Easter Eggs for the Romanov family, as well as an array of other luxurious gifts of high quality and intricate details for the wealthy patrons of Europe.

Faberge: A Comprehensive Reference published by Editions Slatkine of Geneva, researched and written by Tatiana Fabergé, Eric-Alain Kohler and Valentin Skurlov, has been in the making for the past 10 years and features documents from the newly accessible Russian Archives, letters from the Tsars, Fabergé invoices, previously unpublished Bolshevik inventories, lists of goods confiscated during the Soviet period, Fabergé family papers passed from generation to generation, documents from the Imperial cabinet and never before published photographs of Peter Carl and his family.

“This book is a monumental accomplishment in terms of new information about the legacy of Faberge and will most certainly lead to the publication of many other books for decades to come. Tatiana, born in Geneva, Switzerland, speaks 7 languages and is one of the few people alive today that can personally read and interpret historical documents in Europe's oldest archives without having to rely on a translator for interpretation,” says Thomas Smith, Assistant CEO, Binns of Williamsburg. Mr. Smith is coordinating the distribution of the books and Ms. Fabergé's book Signings throughout North America.

Tatiana Fabergé will lecture on the early years of Peter Carl Fabergé in Dresden and his inspiration from Augustus II the Strong's Art Collection still housed today in the museum he founded in 1723, the Grünes Gewölbe (Green Vaults). The Green Vaults to date has one of, if not the largest, collection of treasures in Europe. An inspiration since its founding to all who enter, including Peter Carl Fabergé. Several Objects in the collection directly guided Peter Carl Fabergé in some of his creations for the Imperial Family of Russia and other Nobel clients.

Tatiana Faberge is a founding member of the Fabergé Heritage Council, which advises the modern day Fabergé in honoring its legacy and heritage of exquisite artistry and craftsmanship.

Binns of Williamsburg prides itself in purveying unique and upscale merchandise from around the world since the 1920s, and is located on Duke of Gloucester Street in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Faberge: A Comprehensive Reference is for sale at Binns of Williamsburg; very limited, numbered, cloth bound, gilt edge in slip cover edition for $400 and hard bound edition for $200. Shipping insured to any address in the USA at $15.

