Doctors Health Press Reports on Study: Meditation May Be an Effective Alternative Treatment for Chronic Inflammatory Conditions

Doctors Health Press, a division of Lombardi Publishing Corporation and publisher of various natural health newsletters, books, and reports, including the popular online Doctors Health Press e-Bulletin, is reporting on a new study showing that mindfulness meditation may provide great benefits for people with such chronic inflammatory conditions as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and asthma.

As Doctors Health Press e-Bulletin (http://www.doctorshealthpress.com/pain-articles/trying-this-relaxing-technique-can-curb-inflammation) notes, mindfulness meditation involves focusing attention on breathing, what's happening with the body, and what's in the mind. It is often coupled with yoga. Plus, meditation is great for relieving stress, and it was originally designed for patients with chronic pain. But, researchers have now found that its effects may extend far beyond that.

As the article “Trying This Relaxing Technique Can Curb Inflammation” reports, the study, published in Brain, Behavior, and Immunity, compared two methods of reducing stress: a mindfulness meditation-based approach, and a program involving nutritional education, exercise, and music therapy. The latter was meant to match certain aspects of mindfulness without actual mindfulness.

The Doctors Health Press e-Bulletin article explains that while both techniques reduced stress, the meditation was more effective at reducing stress-induced inflammation. The results suggest that meditation might be more effective in reducing inflammation and related symptoms than other activities that boost wellness.

As Doctors Health Press e-Bulletin concludes, studies like this are important, because a lot of people don't benefit from available prescription drugs; some don't respond to the drugs, or some suffer side effects to the point where they are unable to continue taking them. For these individuals, meditation may be an effective alternative.

