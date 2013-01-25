San Diego Carpet Cleaners of Star Carpet & Flooring Honored with Official IICRC Recognition

The owner of Star Carpet & Flooring, whose Web site URL is http://www.starcarpetinc.com/, has earned an IICRC certification for water damage restoration.

Salam Hasenin is the owner of Star Carpet & Flooring, which is a company that is comprised of a team of San Diego carpet cleaning professionals who handle several different tasks for homes and businesses that include carpet cleaning and restoration, floor repair and installation, flood water remediation and many others. The company hereby announces that Mr. Hasenin has been honored with a certification for water damage restoration from the IICRC. This certification means that Mr. Hasenin has completed all of the requirements put in place by this organization.

Specifically, the IICRC stands for the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification. It is located in Vancouver, Washington and the mission of the IICRC is to serve as a non-profit in order to certify and set industry standards by way of recognizing professionals in several different areas who have demonstrated a high degree of technical proficiency. The IICRC believes that those who have been awarded certification for their skills will present consumers and businesses with the opportunity to hire professionals who will serve them well and perform at a high level.

The IICRC requires those who seek official certification to go through a series of educational steps as well as a thorough review of that person's professional skills before rendering a decision regarding this certification. Mr. Hasenin of Star Carpet & Flooring earned his certification in the field of water damage restoration, which involves removing water that appears in buildings because of floods, bursting pipes or other unforeseen events and restoring those buildings to conditions that allow for both living and working safely.

In addition to the educational and technical requirements that must be met in order for someone to earn an official IICRC certification, the candidate must also have shown a high level of focus on the component that is customer service in order to be fully considered. Mr. Hasenin met and surpassed the standards required by the IICRC before being officially named as certified by the organization.

About Star Carpet & Flooring

Star Carpet & Flooring is a team of San Diego carpet cleaning experts who provide several different services to businesses and consumers all over the county. These services include water damage repairs, carpet cleaning and repairs, 24-hour emergency flood remediation service, upholstery and area rug cleaning, stain and spot removal and patching, pet stain management and odor control, tile and grout cleaning and scaling, wood, carpet and tile installation and sales and commercial carpet cleaning.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebsan-diego/carpet-cleaning/prweb10360503.htm