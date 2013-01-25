Sophono Celebrates Recognition as 'Colorado Company to Watch'

Jan. 29 event honors implantable hearing device manufacturer.

Sophono, Inc., will celebrate recognition as a “Colorado Company to Watch” (CCTW) Tuesday, Jan. 29, at its Boulder headquarters.

The “This Week Celebration!” honors Sophono, a medical device manufacturer specializing in implantable, bone conduction hearing devices. The CCTW award recognizes Sophono as one of Colorado's most important second-stage growth companies for 2012. The award, presented by CapitalValue Advisors, cites second-stage companies that are developing valuable products and services, creating quality jobs, enriching communities, and creating new industries throughout the state.

Companies receiving the CCTW designation are growth-focused, privately held, headquartered in Colorado, employ 6 to 99 full-time equivalent employees, and generate $750,000 to $50 million in annual sales (or have a similar range of working capital). According to CCTW, second-stage companies fuel the economic fire of Colorado by accounting for much of the economic growth and economic independence of individuals throughout the state.

The Jan. 29 gathering at Sophono will recognize the company's executives and staff. CCTW's Ambassador Sponsor, Dalyce Young of K, wealth association with Key Bank, will be on hand. Clif Harald, executive director of the Boulder Chamber of Commerce Economic Council will also attend. Following up on the event, a video interview with Jim Kasic, CEO of Sophono, will air on the Colorado Business Magazine website Jan. 30.

“The Colorado Company to Watch award is a real honor,” says Kasic. “CCTW provides recognition for the work and effort of Sophono's staff and associates, and the resulting rapid growth the company has achieved.”

Colorado Companies to Watch Award Program (https://colorado.companiestowatch.org/index.ctw)

This CCTW awards program, developed by the Edward Lowe Foundation, is hosted by the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade and is possible through the support of Key Drivers, with leadership provided by CapitalValue Advisors, Boulder Economic Council, Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade, Colorado Workforce Development Council, ACG-Denver, City of Littleton, Hein & Associates, LeadersCove, NetGrowth, TalenTrust and UMB. Additional Key Drivers include the Edward Lowe Foundation, Region 9 Economic Development District of Southwest Colorado, Inc., Northern Trust and the Colorado Rural Development Council

Sophono, Inc. (http://www.sophono.com)

Sophono, Inc., is a medical device manufacturer specializing in implantable, bone conduction hearing devices. The company's products are designed for individuals suffering from severe to profound hearing loss or impairment. The Sophono Alpha System is the only abutment-free, implantable, bone-anchored hearing system available today. Treating those with conductive hearing loss, mixed hearing loss, and single-ear deafness, the FDA-cleared Alpha 2 device eliminates the problematic abutment of devices by using magnets to affix external sound processors.

Sophono corporate headquarters and manufacturing operations reside in Boulder, Colo. The company maintains an office in Germany, works with more than 20 distributors, and is actively selling in more than 30 countries.

(end)

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359569.htm