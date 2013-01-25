MINDBODY-SpaFinder® Wellness Partnership Spreads the Gift of Healthy Living

Online business management software now integrated with SpaFinder® Wellness Gift Cards

MINDBODY, the largest global provider of online business management software to the health, wellness, and beauty industry, and SpaFinder Wellness, the world's leading wellness and spa resource, today announced that MINDBODY has linked its client base with the SpaFinder Wellness Network. The partnership will allow the 22,000-plus businesses using MINDBODY's software to seamlessly accept SpaFinder Wellness Gift Cards online or at the front desk point of sale.

SpaFinder Wellness Gift Cards can be purchased by consumers at over 70,000 retail locations and at SpaFinder.com. They are also offered as incentives by hundreds of companies, including use by employers in corporate wellness programs. MINDBODY's new corporate wellness offerings will also link employers with local wellness services and bring new customers to its clients—making the synergies between SpaFinder Wellness and MINDBODY vast.

“We're excited to announce that health, wellness, and beauty enthusiasts are now able to spread awareness of local services to friends and families more easily—another step towards improving the health and wellness of the world,” said Rick Stollmeyer, MINDBODY's co-founder and CEO. “The integration also marks the beginning of MINDBODY's Corporate Wellness Program. Employers can now use SpaFinder's Corporate Wellness Gift Cards to incentivize their employees to improve their health and wellness—thereby, boosting productivity and reducing health care costs.”

“Our mission is to connect people with the largest number of health and wellness providers—and to make it simple for them to find the specific service they want, wherever they are located,” said SpaFinder Wellness Chairman and CEO Pete Ellis. “Through our partnership with MINDBODY, we are pleased to provide the most comprehensive choices to help people achieve their personal wellness goals.”

The MINDBODY-SpaFinder Wellness partnership benefits the consumer by raising awareness of local services that can lead to healthier lifestyles and reduce obesity, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, issues that are driving health care costs to record levels worldwide.

