SAMCO Technologies and Affiliated Companies, Kimeric and CerMedia, Announce Management Changes

SAMCO Technologies, a Buffalo-based designer and manufacturer of custom water, wastewater and other process equipment systems for the oil and gas, mining, power, petrochemical and food and beverage industries, appointed Thomas M. Krol executive vice president, responsible for oversight and leadership of the sales and marketing, operations, engineering, finance and accounting, human resources and legal functions of the company. Krol, who previously served as a senior executive with a Buffalo-based food and beverage company, earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business and a JD from the University at Buffalo School of Law. Also, SAMCO promoted Matthew Burger to vice president of engineering and technology and named Charlie Cotten controller. Burger, who has been an engineer with the company since 1997, earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in chemical engineering from the University at Buffalo. Cotten, a CMA, previously served as controller for Petri Baking Products and is a graduate of Thiel College.

C.S. Kimeric, a Buffalo-based commercial and industrial water treatment service and maintenance company, appointed Gregory Mis general manager. Mis, who previously worked for Contract Pharmaceuticals Limited of Buffalo, is an Erie Community College graduate.

CerMedia, a Buffalo-based technology developer and manufacturer of high surface area ceramic media that facilitates the bio-filtration of certain liquids and vapors in industrial and residential applications, promoted Paul Pustulka to general manager. Pustulka, who has worked for the company since 2009, previously served as an engineer for NanoDynamics, Inc. He earned his bachelor's degree from Alfred University and an MBA from the University at Buffalo.

