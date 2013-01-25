Call It Prosecco, Only If It Originates From the Presecco Area

Following the series of events started last year, the Consorzio Tutela of Prosecco DOC will have a special standing at Vinitaly USA 2013 in New York (ThreeSixty°) and Miami (Miami Beach Resort and Spa) on January 28th and 30th respectively, with two master classes held at Vinitaly's tasting room from 6.45pm to 7.45 pm (NYC) and from 3.30pm to 4.30pm (Miami).

Following the series of events started last year, the Consorzio Tutela of Prosecco DOC will have a special standing at Vinitaly USA 2013 in New York (ThreeSixty°) and Miami (Miami Beach Resort and Spa) on January 28th and 30th respectively, with two master classes held at Vinitaly's tasting room from 6.45pm to 7.45 pm (NYC) and from 3.30pm to 4.30pm (Miami).

According to Stefano Zanette, President of the Prosecco Consortium, “the two master classes will focus on the idea that Prosecco is not a type of wine but it's a designation of origin. Prosecco indicates a precise region where the grapes are originated and, if vinified in accordance with the tradition, will generate this great sparkling wine.”

More than 1 million cases of Prosecco are imported in the USA, equal to an annual growth of about 35%. The production has grown to almost 200 million bottles produced in 2012, representing a 39% increase during the last 40 years.

“In the next future the Consortium aims to support all those producers who want to expand their business in North America, and Vinitaly International is playing a key role for our activities,” continued Mr. Zanette, “ it's the perfect partnership for the promotion of our wine in the USA."

Prosecco campaign in the USA started in 2012 with International, including events in Chicago and New York in April and May and American Cancer Society (ACS) fundraiser events such as Taste of Hope in May and Hope Lodge in December.

Prosecco was granted “Controlled Designation of Origin” status on 17 July 2009 and, on November of the same year, the “Consorzio Tutela of Prosecco DOC” was set up. The Consortium is an institution that role is to coordinate and manage the Controlled Designation of Origin. It brings together voluntarily different groups of producers - individual or associated vine-growers, still wine and sparkling producers - to ensure the designation continues to grow and that the production regulations are adhered to.

