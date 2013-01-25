Bel Marra Health Reports on New Research: Sugar is Hiding in More and More Unexpected Food Items, Causing Serious Health Issues

Bel Marra Health, well known for offering high-quality, specially formulated vitamins and nutritional supplements, is reporting on new research that shows how sugar is hiding in more and more unexpected food items, causing people serious health issues.

As Bel Marra Health reports in its article (http://www.belmarrahealth.com/diabetes-2/the-sugar-epidemic-how-it-is-killing-more-than-your-diets/), a recent report actually shows that North American's eat, on average a half of a cup of sugar…every single day. Those amounts are bound to cause problems, but the question becomes, how can one even begin to address the problem if they don't know where all of this bad stuff is hiding?

As the Bel Marra Health article reads, the effect of sugar is more or less the same, whether consuming loads of white sugar, refined sugar, icing sugar or brown sugar, sugar means a spike in blood sugar levels. So one of the most common sugar myths is officially busted, just because if a person is consuming sugar that is brown, doesn't mean that it won't affect blood sugar levels. And high blood sugar is a common complaint due to the issues it creates with insulin, which can do a number on health.

Proper balance of blood sugar is very important, and whether the sugar is brown, or white, it is wrecking havoc on blood sugar levels, which need to be kept in appropriate balance to achieve optimal health.

Another thing to remember is that every time one consumes sugar, not only is blood sugar negatively affected, but the immune system becomes sluggish which can lead to a whole host of other health problems. When the immune system is lagging it can give bacterial and viral infections a chance to thrive.

Spokesperson for Bel Marra Health Dr. Victor Marchione says, “Don't give up the sugar fight, it might appear to be a losing battle of avoidance because of the idea that it is saturated in so many common and uncommon hiding places, but there are other sugar options to sweeten your food so you aren't depriving yourself either. Consider using some natural maple syrup, black strap molasses, agave and honey as refined sugar substitutes.”

