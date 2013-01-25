hCGTreatments / Diet Doc hCG Diets & Weight Loss Plans Releases Two New All-Natural Weight Loss Pills for Fast Results

Diet Doc has released two new prescription-only, all-natural weight loss pills named Ultra Burn and Slim Down, designed to produce natural and safe results for fruitful 2013 resolutions.

An inordinate amount of hype surrounds new FDA approved weight loss pills, their first approval in over 13 years. Diet Doc reminds those turning to weight loss pills to shed pounds this year that they recently released two proprietary diet pills, all natural and effective for safe results. Slim Down and Ultra Burn produce results in two different ways. New Slim Down was designed to alleviate the most common dieting side-effects of dieting like mental dullness, metabolic plateau, and physical fatigue by boosting metabolism and balancing blood sugar levels in the body. Prescription only Slim Down offers users metabolic enhancers like vitamin B12, allowing them to avoid feeling run down during dieting, ultimately leading to increased dieting resolve and achievement of diet goals through increased metabolic rate and increased resolve. Diet Doc has discovered that keeping dieters interested in losing weight fast, including eliminating discouraging side effects like fatigue allows clients to retain their initial vigor and continue towards the best results Prescription Slim Down has a healthy list of essential vitamins and minerals that improve energy levels, cognitive function, and metabolic balance. These ingredients include herbal extracts like green tea, apple cider vinegar, hoodia, guarana extract, yerba matte extract, and grapefruit powder, all in prescription levels formulated for maximum results. Each of these ingredients works in unison to aid metabolic balance and increase metabolic function, ultimately leading to losing weight fast while maintaining increased energy during a low calorie diet.

Also in prescription-only strength, new weight loss pills Ultra Burn contain the maximum amount of all natural ingredients to produce great results. Ingredients include methionine, inositol, L-carnitine, chromium, caffeine, and a number of vitamins that constitute the B-complex group of vitamins such as B1, B2, B3, and B6. This combination of B-vitamins has been established as a powerful metabolic booster, acting similar to Diet Doc's prescription Slim Down to prevent metabolic slowdown, and enhance the body's ability to burn fat stores as energy. Used alone, or with a Diet Doc hCG diet plan, these new prescription specialty diet pills act as important catalysts in weight loss without risky side effects, and at a fraction of the cost of new FDA approved, chemically engineered diet drugs.

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, they have been producing the nation's most effective results, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive surgeries. Diet Doc is available nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making a prescription only hCG diet affordable for anyone.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebdiet-pill/fast-weight-loss/prweb10356369.htm