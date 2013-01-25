AuthenWare Wins "Leader in Innovation" Award

AuthenWare brings home the top award at The Financial Services Technology Summit

AuthenWare®, the leading vendor of Behavioral Biometrics wins the “Leader in Innovation” Award at the Financial Services Technology Summit for its innovative biometric authentication software that breaks the paradigm in the world of online security.

The FST Summit is a two-and-a-half-day event bringing together C-level technology executives from the financial services industry. FST serves as an arena for hundreds of the industry's leading CIOs and CTOs to engage in clear and focused dialogue with their peers to discuss the industry's issues and possible solutions. Attending this year were representatives from the world's top 20 banks including Bank of America, Barclays Bank, JP Morgan Chase and Santander.

Why was AuthenWare the winner and how is AuthenWare changing the paradigm in online security?

AuthenWare's Vision:



Security for people, not people for security.

Where users adopt strong authentication because it is easier and more convenient.

Where security is the concern of the whole network, not just a few companies.

AuthenWare's Solution: Cool ID™



Cool ID will revolutionize online security for users.

It's a “social network” that provides Secure-Single-Sign-On to most websites.

The Single-Sign-On will be 1 biometrically secure, simple password…now that's one Cool ID!

“Generally, in information security, the weakest link is the human being, but for us the human being is at the heart of our technology”, said Daniel Caselles, CTO, of AuthenWare. “When it comes to security, unnatural demands are made of us, such as remembering complicated passwords, so we have developed a security solution that is based on human nature or human behaviors. All of our technology consists of assuring an information system that the user is who he says he is, based on his behaviors.”

AuthenWare's technology, Cool ID is based on behavioral biometrics. It is as accurate as physical biometrics but cannot be mocked or stolen. It's simple, easy-to-use and adheres to privacy and government regulations.

Cool ID is an end-user, cloud-based and biometrically-secured Authentication Portal that allows every registered user to remember only a single set of credentials to Log In to most of their websites. It also allows users to securely store private files and notes.

The product uniquely identifies and authenticates valid users by measuring the distinct rhythm of an individual's personal typing pattern in combination with user-specific behavioral and environmental characteristics.

Cool ID delivers a high level of convenience to users for logging into different sites, as they will be able to get to most of their websites through the Authentication Portal with a single set of credentials (User ID and Password), but more importantly, with the highest online security since the product is behavioral-biometrics based.

Gartner Group, the world's leading information technology research and advisory company released its "2011 Magic Quadrant for User Authentication" Report, where AuthenWare was notably mentioned by analyst Ant Allen who said: "... the AuthenWare Technology product is differentiated by being simple to implement, scalable and robust, as well as providing a good user experience.

AuthenWare has been focused on adding increased security to Enterprises, but that's not enough for tackling Cybercrime. "We are very excited about this new offering. With Cool ID, users will want to adopt online security because it is easier and more convenient. Cool ID will help close the enormous gap between Enterprise Security and Consumer Security”, said Ron Brittian, Chairman of AuthenWare.

About AuthenWare

AuthenWare Corporation is a leading cybersecurity software provider focused on fighting online identity theft. The Company's innovative, tokenless authentication system delivers strong security through a combination of keystroke dynamics, behavioral and environmental characteristics to authenticate users and minimize identity theft, web fraud and other system vulnerabilities. The AuthenWare solution creates a unique personal security pattern that recognizes authorized users while keeping hackers out.

AuthenWare is headquartered in Miami, FL. For more information, visit http://www.authenware.com.

AuthenWare is a registered trademark of AuthenWare Corporation. All other company/product names and service marks may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

