Equal Exchange Selects Grand River for New E-commerce Solution

Magento™ platform will power website that offers fair trade food products

Grand River, Inc., a leading e-commerce developer, announced that it has been chosen by Equal Exchange to design and develop their new online store. Equal Exchange is a worker-owned co-operative based in Massachusetts that imports and distributes a wide line of organic Fair Trade foods and beverages (http://www.equalexchange.coop).

Grand River, a Magento Gold Partner, will use Magento Enterprise Edition 1.12 to create a new online presence for Equal Exchange. This leading open-source, e-commerce platform delivers a scalable, cost effective, online retail solution with rich features, functionality and flexibility.

“We have an unusual cooperative business model and believed Grand River would be a good fit for us,” said Gary Goodman, online sales manager, Equal Exchange. “Not only did they have the technical and retail knowledge we needed, they dug in to really understand our values, vision and the unique way in which we want to grow our organization.”

Grand River will use its expertise in design, user experience, information architecture and technical integration to implement the new site with the Magento platform.

"Working with Equal Exchange has been great,” said Scott Robertson, partner and co-founder of Grand River. "They take pride in their ‘not business as usual' approach and are true pioneers in the fair trade industry. We're looking forward to a partnership that results in a new online presence to support their innovative growth plans.”

In addition to the design and development of the new website, Grand River provides managed hosting services for Equal Exchange.

About Equal Exchange

Equal Exchange has been a pioneer and US market leader in Fair Trade since 1986 and is a full service provider of organic coffee, tea, chocolate, cocoa, olive oil and other products. 100% of Equal Exchange products are fairly traded, benefiting more than 40 small farmer co-operatives in 25 countries around the world. In keeping with its Fair Trade mission Equal Exchange is a democratically governed, worker-owned co-operative, one of only a few in the US. Equal Exchange has been honored for its social entrepreneurship by Fast Company magazine, The Financial Times, WorldBlu and others. Visit http://www.EqualExchange.coop.

About Grand River

Grand River is an industry leading e-commerce design and development company, specializing in solutions for Fortune 500, as well as mid-market retailers and multichannel companies. The firm's core expertise is in the leading open source e-commerce platforms. Clients include many of the Internet Retailer Top 500 firms in retail, healthcare, technology, telecom and publishing. Grand River was recently honored with position number 334 on the Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Founded in 2007, Grand River has offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois. Call 734.913.8000 or visit http://www.thegrandriver.com to learn more.

