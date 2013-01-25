ñol

SimplePen1: Stylus+Pen Looks & Works Right with iPhones, iPads, and all Smartphones and Tablets Launched on Kickstarter.com

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 7:21 AM | 2 min read

Charles G. Waugh has launched the SimplePen1, on Kickstarter.com. The SimplePen1 is a combination stylus and pen that looks and works great with iPhones and iPads in particular, and also with ALL smartphones and tablets.

Charles G. Waugh has launched the SimplePen1, on Kickstarter.com. The SimplePen1 is a combination stylus and pen that looks and works great with iPhones and iPads in particular, and also with ALL smartphones and tablets.

Kickstarter project page link: http://kck.st/107WmWI

The SimplePen1 has clean styling without being minimalist on the one hand or gaudy on the other. The SimplePen1 comes in either black or white, and is specifically designed to visually integrate with iPhones and iPads.

The white SimplePen1 has a white stylus, the first of its kind in the world, while the black SimplePen1 has a black stylus, the standard in the industry.

Two styles are being made available on Kickstarter, one with a non-replaceable stylus and one with a replaceable stylus. The replaceable stylus style comes with two additional replaceable styluses in the package.

Additionally, a specialized refill is available for the pen that uses 1/2 gel ink and 1/2 ballpoint ink. This gives the smooth feel of gel and it dries instantly without being ‘smeary', just like ballpoint ink.

Charles Waugh already successfully launched the SlingShot by WOXOM on Kickstarter last year, raising over $70,000, so he is familiar with ‘crowd-funded' projects. In addition launching WOXOM and SimplePen, he is a prominent portrait photographer in Portland Oregon.

Websites:
http://www.simplepen.com (press images are available on the homepage)
http://www.woxom.com (the website of the SlingShot, previously launched on Kickstarter by Charles)
http://www.charleswaugh.com (Charles' portrait studio website)

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10355744.htm

