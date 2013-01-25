Renowned Eye Surgeon, Dr. Stewart Shofner Explains The Top 3 Reasons Why People Get Lasik Eye Surgery During Winter Months

Many industries consider this time a slow season for business, but for those in the ophthalmology or laser vision correction industry, it's considered the beginning of the peak time for Lasik Surgery. Dr. Stewart Shofner at Shofner Vision Center explains the top reasons why so many choose to get Lasik during this time of year.

While eyeglasses and contact lenses offer vision improvement, there is no comparison to the freedom Lasik vision correction surgery provides says renowned eye surgeon Dr. Stewart Shofner of Shofner Vision Center. There are many reasons why people choose Lasik. This procedure is one of the most common eye surgeries performed because it is quick, simple, affordable, and provides amazing results.

According to a report compiled by the American Academy of Ophthalmology, over 700,000 LASIK procedures are performed each year; this number was obtained from the American Society for Cataract and Refractive Surgery's eye surgery education council. Dr. Stewart Shofner at Shofner Vision Center explains the top reasons why so many choose to get Lasik during the months of January thru March.

1) It's Winter! Studies show an increase in surgical procedures during the winter season, especially elective or cosmetic. Many claim they are less active and spend time indoors more during the colder months. Depending on the industry, businesses may slow down this time and offers employees a chance to imbibe on a “staycation” without leaving a heavy workload. Young adults who receive monetary gifts for the Holidays apply those funds toward Lasik.

2) New Year-New Look. So many Americans begin a New Year's resolution to achieve new goals. As with gym memberships and weight-loss programs, January and February fair well for those seeking alternatives to wearing glasses and contact lens. “My Lasik patients redeem a sense of self-esteem boost tossing their glasses in the big jar after surgery,” says Dr. Shofner

3) Tax Refunds or Tax-Free Money. Taxes play a big role in our spending habits and big purchases. “We find that many of our patients who qualify for Lasik use their tax-refunds for their surgery,” says Dr. Shofner. Employees that can take advantage of a Health Savings Account Plan (HAS) or Flexible Spending Account (FSA) (also known as a Cafeteria Plan) can apply their tax-free income towards Lasik, which is a procedure typically not covered by insurance.

About Lasik

Laser in situ keratomileusis, or LASIK, is an outpatient surgical procedure used to treat myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), and astigmatism. With LASIK, your ophthalmologist (Eye M.D.) uses a laser to reshape the cornea (the clear covering of the eye) to improve the way the eye focuses light onto the retina.

The ideal candidate for LASIK is over 18 years of age, not pregnant or nursing, and free of any eye disease. One should not have had a change in an eye prescription in the last year and should have a refractive error within the range of correction for LASIK. LASIK surgery is not without risk, but wearing contacts is also risky. Infections with contacts can occur, so considering this possibility, the hassle of contacts and the lifetime costs of wearing contacts, laser vision correction surgery may be the most appropriate option. The risk of laser vision correction continues to diminish as technologies continue to evolve. In addition, Custom LASIK can now provide better vision while also reducing or eliminating night glare, one of the early common complaints of LASIK patients.

About Shofner Vision Center

Dr. Stewart Shofner at Shofner Vision Center specializes in Lasik, Cataract Vision Correction Surgery and Comprehensive Eye Care. Dr. Shofner has performed over 30,000 Lasik surgeries and over 10,000 ocular surgeries in Nashville/Middle Tennessee area. Dr. Shofner recommends anyone experiencing impaired vision, changes in vision or has questions about budgeting Lasik into a FSA or HSA plan should contact Shofner Vision Center. Located in the heart of Nashville, Shofner Vision is the only trusted eye center and offers a "No Fear - No Pressure" complimentary exam to determine if Lasik vision correction surgery is appropriate for you. They recently added Saturday Lasik Evaluation appointments for those that can't break away Monday thru Friday.

