Latest DigitalMarketer.com Blog Post Highlights E-Book Publishing Strategy

Digital Marketer's Managing Editor has released a new blog post with information on Amazon's e-book promotions.

The most recent DigitalMarketer.com blog post was written by Josh Loposer, and it shares details on the strategy he is using to promote his newest e-book on brewing beer at home. It's the second installment of the continuing series Loposer is writing on his e-publishing experience.

The book was published using the Kindle Select Program, which includes capabilities Loposer calls “incredibly important.”

Amazon's unique promotions options include a feature that lets people download the book for free for a limited time, which the blog post declared as extremely useful.

Loposer said that “a huge component of promoting anything is momentum. And Amazon's unique proposition allows you to use those free downloads to climb the Best sellers list in Amazon… creating major visibility and momentum.”

The post also discussed a more social approach, which includes message boards and forums directed at receptive audiences.

“I can't say enough about how important getting involved with communities like this are to promoting a book. Next, I plan to join a few of the most popular brewing message boards,” Loposer said in the post.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebDigital-Marketer-blog/e-publishing-with-Amazon/prweb10360394.htm