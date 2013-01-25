New Revision Sinus Surgery Website Launched By La Peer Health Systems in Los Angeles

The Revision Sinus Surgery Center of Excellence is focused on providing patients with a plethora of information pertaining to sinus disorders and cutting-edge treatments led by a team of Ear, Nose & Throat specialists.

La Peer Health Systems, an outpatient surgery center in Los Angeles, is pleased to announce the launch of a brand new website, http://www.revisionsinusMD.com, dedicated entirely to sinus and revision sinus surgeries. The Revision Sinus Surgery Center of Excellence is a sub-division of the Los Angeles based La Peer Health Systems medical center and which is focused on providing patients with the most advanced and revolutionary minimally-invasive revision sinus surgeries available.

At the Revision Sinus Surgery Center of Excellence, world-class Ear, Nose, & Throat surgeons Babak Larian, MD, FACS, Michel Babajanian, MD, FACS, and director, Mani Zadeh, MD, FACS, provide patients with a remarkable team approach to procedures, allowing individuals to seek and receive only the best sinus treatments possible.

“The Revision Sinus Surgery Center of Excellence brings together the best sinus doctors in the world. It's always our main goal to provide patients with treatments that can resolve their sinus disorder quickly and effectively,” said Center director Dr. Zadeh. "We're very excited to be one of the only medical centers in southern California that places an immense focus on revision sinus surgery as well as primary sinus surgery."

The new sinus website will provide an abundance of information pertaining to common sinus ailments, sinus education, and newly developed minimally invasive treatments to combat all conditions. Surgeons at the Center of Excellence hope that individuals will find the site and learn about the importance of seeking treatment from a sinus expert.

“Too often, patients aren't aware that something can be done to rectify their sinus condition. Thousands upon thousands of people suffer from chronic sinusitis that isn't corrected through nasal sprays or medication. We have the ability to perform minimally invasive procedures that can provide a lifetime of sinus relief in only one office visit,” said Dr. Larian.

Also unique to the Revision Sinus Surgery Center of Excellence is the dedication of the physicians to give back to the community. At the medical center, a portion of all proceeds benefit continued research and education of the American Rhinologic Society, a foundation that works to always stay on the cutting-edge of new nasal related developments and treatments.

“It's important for the Revision Sinus Surgery Center of Excellence to give back to the medical world. By partnering with the American Rhinologic Society, we'll help fund research and nasal education that could one day bring our patients even better results,” said Dr. Babajanian.

La Peer Health Systems is an outpatient surgery center in Beverly Hills, founded by doctors and focused on providing excellent patient care alongside the most cutting-edge medical treatments available. With 40 world-renowned physicians in 13 specialties, we offer comprehensive medical treatment that takes patients from consultation to diagnosis, treatment, surgery, and ultimately aftercare. Our 13 medical departments include orthopedics & sports medicine, gastroenterology, head & neck surgery, colorectal & general surgery, podiatry, ophthalmology, pain management, plastics & reconstructive surgery, gynecology, spine surgery, interventional cardiology, bariatric surgery, and anesthesiology. Unlike large hospitals, La Peer's unique structure offers extremely personal care in a safe and controlled environment.

