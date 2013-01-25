Kathleen Madigan Brings 'Gone Madigan' Tour to the Gallo Center for the Arts February 22

Comic hailed by peers as 'one of the funniest women in America' makes her Modesto debut

A regular in the clubs, theaters and talk-shows, comic Kathleen Madigan is a favorite of fellow comedians including, among others, Ron White, Lewis Black and Jay Leno. Black says plainly of her, “she is the funniest woman in America.”

Madigan will make her Modesto debut at the Gallo Center for the Arts on Friday, February 22 at 8 pm. Tickets start at $20, and can be purchased online at GalloArts.org, by calling (209) 338-2100, or at the Center's ticket office, 1000 I Street in downtown Modesto.

In her 22-year career, Madigan has never been hotter. Her Showtime special “Gone Madigan” is in constant rotation and her CD-DVD of the same name is a top seller on Amazon and iTunes charts. She's had dozens of appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” and “Late Night with Conan O'Brien.”

The St. Louis-native is currently putting her comedic talent to use as a writer, producer and performer on Lewis Black's “The Root of All Evil,” which airs on Comedy Central.

This performance includes adult-themed content.

