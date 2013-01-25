The Canine Fence Company Becomes Canine Company

The Canine Fence Company evolves into Canine Company in an effort to strengthen relationships between pets and their owners in the Northeast.

For 30 years, the Canine Fence Company has been a purveyor of the Invisible Fence® brand pet containment solutions that keep dogs and cats safe and alive in the Northeast. The company has consistently provided dependable products, installation, boundary training and support services to clients in pursuit of dog and cat safety solutions.

In an effort to facilitate an even better quality of life for clients and the pets that enrich their lives, the company invested in the creation of a program that would provide a professional, yet personal experience enabling clients to enjoy well-mannered dogs. With the successful launch of the Manners in-home obedience training program (available in select locations) and a multitude of new pet product offerings, the organization expanded beyond the fence to become Canine Company.

Throughout the last three decades, the company has worked closely with veterinarians, animal behaviorists, and expert trainers to provide the most effective, pet-friendly training to their clients. Jen Hill, Owner and VP added, “For years, our clients raved about their experiences with our trainers. We heard many requests for more training services so we sought out the best trainers in the industry and developed the Manners protocol to help pet owners enjoy happier, well-behaved dogs.”

The satisfaction of clients and the health, safety, and happiness of their pets are of utmost importance to Canine Company, which is why they are implementing initiatives to make client experience easier and more interactive. The company website, CanineCompany.com delivers a Live Chat feature, service scheduling application, and a battery and service plan purchasing capability. Additionally, the site now offers the excellent products Canine Company employees trust and rely on for their own pets.

To present on-the-go pet lovers with greater convenience, Canine Company has also released a mobile website featuring an application for scheduling free in-home consultations. The mobile site places Canine Company products and services in the palms of smartphone users, giving them a handy way to transact.

Furthermore, a new blog was created to provide clients and animal-loving communities with a way to connect with the people behind Canine Company. The blog entitled “Speak! Good Blog.” at blog.CanineCompany.com gives clients a place to share stories and it is a great source for finding out what the company is up to. Plus, it gives clients more access to training and containment experts.

This year, the company will also introduce a richer version of its existing Preferred Partner Program. This will help further reinforce the message of Canine Company and like-minded organizations dedicated to the same cause: keeping pets happy, healthy, safe and alive.

Canine Company has only scratched the surface in terms of plans to provide greater convenience to clients and create deeper connections with pet lovers in the Northeast. Jen Hill stated, “We are passionate about dogs. We know with the right tools and training we can improve the relationships people have with their dogs by ensuring safe, healthy and happy pets and peace of mind for their owners.”

Canine Company is a family of pet-loving professionals who understand that pets are an essential part of the lives they touch and the homes they live in. This is why they are as dedicated as ever to providing innovative Invisible Fence® brand containment solutions to keep pets out of harm's way, but they are now likewise devoted to providing even more of the products and services that facilitate a simplified, rewarding, and lifelong relationship between pets and their owners.

For more information about Canine Company and the Invisible Fence® brand, please visit http://www.CanineCompany.com or call 800-818-DOGS. Follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Canine-Company/102422886476516 or on their new blog, "Speak! Good Blog" at blog.CanineCompany.com.

