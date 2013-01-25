Cellular Sales Opens New Store in Chantilly

Premium Verizon wireless retailer opens new location, increases customer confidence.

Cellular Sales, the nation's largest Verizon premium wireless retailer, recently announced the grand opening of a new store at 14008 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., in Chantilly, Va.

“Choosing the best phone for your needs is more difficult than ever,” Jay Vaiksnoras, regional director at Cellular Sales, said. “With the wide variety of choices, it can be overwhelming. With our unparalleled customer service, we will help the people in the Chantilly community find the right phone and wireless plan for them.”

Cellular Sales was founded in Knoxville, Tenn., 19 years ago and for the past five years has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation's fastest-growing privately owned retailers, operating more than 560 stores with nearly 4,500 employees. The company currently operates 30 retail locations in Virginia.

According to Nielsen reports, more than half of all Americans now own smartphones. As mobile devices become more complex, educating each individual about different devices and capabilities becomes more important. This is the reason Cellular Sales has dedicated itself to providing one-on-one service for customers.

“There are dozens of smartphones available on the market, each with different features and functionality,” Vaiksnoras said. “Our highly trained staff has the knowledge to recommend to our customers the right device for them.”

About Cellular Sales

Cellular Sales, based in Knoxville, Tenn., is the nation's largest Verizon premium wireless retailer. For more information about the new Cellular Sales store located at 14008 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., call Jay Vaiksnoras at 804-363-9300. Job seekers may visit http://talent.joincellularsales.com/. For more information on the company, visit http://www.cellularsales.com.

