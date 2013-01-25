Marco Beach Ocean Resort on Marco Island Florida wins 2012 Adrian Award from the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI)

The Marco Beach Ocean Resort today announced that it has won a Silver Award in the Digital Marketing Division of the 2012 Adrian Awards competition from the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI). Based in McLean, Virginia, HSMAI is a global organization of sales, marketing and revenue management professionals representing all segments of hospitality, travel and tourism.

The annual Adrian Awards recognize notable work in advertising, public relations and digital marketing in the travel industry. The Marco Beach Ocean Resort will be honored at an awards dinner and gala in January 2013.

Overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, the all-suite Marco Beach Ocean Resort brings stellar service, lodging and dining to Marco Island, one of the fabled Ten Thousand Islands located between Naples and the Florida Everglades along Southwest Florida's beautiful Gulf Coast. The Marco Beach Ocean Resort features a variety of dining options, including the Beachfront Bar & Grill and authentic Italian cuisine at the award winning Sale e Pepe restaurant. The resort also offers full-service spa and fitness center amenities, a sparkling swimming pool, white, sandy beaches and nearby golf perfect for a getaway, wedding or meeting. The resort's Concierge and the highly-trained international service staff accommodates personal tastes and regularly exceeds expectations.

Marco Beach Ocean Resort is enjoyed by resort guests, locals and members of The Tarpon Club at Fiddler's Creek, who have the opportunity to enjoy a beach and boating lifestyle so precious to those who live in the Naples/Marco Island area. Fiddler's Creek residents also enjoy The Club & Spa amenities and have the opportunity to join The Golf Club, ranked in Golfweek's 100 Best Residential Golf Courses in the country for the eighth consecutive year.

Fiddler's Creek community is located off of Collier Boulevard on your way to Marco Island. For information, please call (239) 732-9300 or visit http://www.fiddlerscreek.com.

For more information, or to make a reservation at Marco Beach Ocean Resort, please visit http://www.marcoresort.com or phone 239-393-1400; 800-715-8517.

