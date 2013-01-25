New Personalized Children's Book "My Snuggle Bunny" Poised to Become A Bedtime Classic

Children's publisher I See Me!, Inc.'s newest release provides heartwarming story by award-winning author Maia Haag.

Elizabeth Brown Barrett's famous sonnet poses the question, “How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.”

Now children can count the ways, 1 to 10, they are loved with the adorable new "My Snuggle Bunny" personalized book by I See Me!, Inc. In this heartwarming story, children will hear all the ways that Snuggle Bunny loves him or her throughout the day- from a hug in the morning to snuggle time in the evening. The book is personalized with the child's name on the cover and throughout the manuscript and illustrations.

Parenting expert Susan Heim recommends "My Snuggle Bunny" as a great way to make a child feel loved and special." According to Heim, “Bedtime is the perfect time for settling down with a good book. Some children like to find new reads, while others like to hear the same favorite books over and over again. At I See Me! you can find beautiful personalized books that often become children's favorites because they love to discover their name inside! In their newest book, "My Snuggle Bunny," children hear all the ways that Snuggle Bunny loves them throughout the day. You can even get an accompanying plush bunny to help remind your children that Snuggle Bunny -- and you -- love them!”

Written by award-winning author Maia Haag and illustrated by John Butler, this unique hardcover book with 20 pages is sure to become a classic bedtime reading ritual. The companion plush Snuggle Bunny is 12” with floppy ears and super-soft fur.

"My Snuggle Bunny" makes a sweet gift for Valentine's Day, a fun addition to any Easter basket or a thoughtful gift for a new baby. To take a virtual tour today, visit I See Me!, Inc.

About I See Me, Inc:

About I See Me, Inc. provides the highest quality, most personalized children's books available. Their mission is to increase self esteem in children through personalized books that celebrate the uniqueness of each child. The goal of I See Me, Inc. books is to show each child how absolutely unique and special he or she is, to teach the child how to spell his or her name, and to build vocabulary skills.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358465.htm