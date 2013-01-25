AppliancesConnection.com Now Offers Top Quality Furniture at the Lowest Prices

As a leading provider of high quality appliances from major brands and manufacturers, AppliancesConnection.com has now widened its range of offered products by adding fine quality home furniture to its growing collection.

Featuring fine quality sofas and coffee tables for the living room; beds, vanities, and night stands for the bedroom; and dining sets and cabinets for the kitchen or dining room, customers can expect to find a comprehensive selection of furniture from all the top brands and manufacturers at affordable prices.

Aside from these, AppliancesConnection.com also offers outdoor furniture pieces. These include outdoor dining and sofa sets, patio bars, benches, lounge chairs, armchairs, and tables from top designers such as Alfresco, Holly & Martin, Zuo, and Domitalia, to name a few.

The website also offers items for babies and children's rooms such as cribs, changing tables, and rocking chairs. Families looking to put together a game room can even find foosball, pool, and shuffleboard tables.

Unless otherwise specified, all products from AppliancesConnection.com are brand new with a full manufacturer's warranty. Most items from this retailer can also be shipped for free within the 48 continental states. White Glove service and delivery is also available for an additional fee.

To learn more about AppliancesConnection.com's furniture offerings, go to http://www.appliancesconnection.com/category/furniture/ or call 800-299-9470.

About AppliancesConnection.com:

Since 1997, AppliancesConnection.com has provided customers top quality appliances from all the leading brands at affordable prices. Now, it has expanded its reach and added a full selection of high quality home furniture, making it truly a one-stop shop for all their customers' home furnishing needs. For more information on its offered products and services, visit http://www.appliancesconnection.com/ or call 800-299-9470.

