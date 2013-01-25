Aloha Air Conditioning Expanding to the Florida Keys

Aloha Air Conditioning now provides full air conditioning services to more homes and businesses.

Aloha Air Conditioning has a reputation for providing excellent care and service to residents in South Florida. Now that service has expanded with the grand opening of a new location in Key Largo. Located on Overseas Highway, customers in the upper Florida Keys can now get the quality service and great value of Aloha Air Conditioning.

Aloha offers a variety of services including installation and repairs of a number of top name brands of residential and commercial air conditioning and purification systems. Those who live in the humid Florida climate, especially those in salt water areas, will want to check out the availability of sea coating high efficiency air conditioning units. These are specifically designed to handle the air quality found in Florida. This results in fewer repairs and a longer-lasting air conditioning unit for Florida residents.

Aloha strives to make saving energy highly desirable for all customers. Available at all locations, our Energy Savings Agreement offers priority service and scheduled maintenance with no additional repair costs attached. Aloha AC will not charge additional fees for service calls on Saturday and Sunday to all Upper Florida Keys residents and business owners. This weekend service is just one of the things that sets Aloha apart from the competition.

Customers in the upper Florida Keys are now able to receive excellent customer service and the benefits of a knowledgeable team when they call Aloha Air Conditioning. For more information about the new Key Largo location, or to speak with someone about your total comfort needs, call Aloha Air Conditioning at 855-882-5642 or visit our website.

