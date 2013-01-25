OneIMS To Give Webinar For Non-Profits

OneIMS, an integrated marketing solutions company, will host a educational webinar on how to turn a website into an effective marketing tool for non-profit marketing professionals in the Chicagoland area.

OneIMS, an integrated and online marketing agency, will be hosting an informative webinar tomorrow on how to create a website that's effective through all channels of online marketing. Hands On Tech-Chicago, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping the area's non-profit community, will be putting on the event. The event will be entirely virtual and takes place today, January 25 from 2 to 3 pm CST. The webinar is intended to provide informative help to sales and marketing professionals from non-profit organizations.

The webinar will be focusing on integrated marketing topics directly related to improving online presence, such as: search engine optimization,social media and other ways to attract people to a website to gain more donors, volunteers, etc. Some common questions that are usually asked during these type of webinars include: when should I get professional help, how much does search engine marketing cost and is social media worth the investment for small nonprofits?

"Regardless of how fast digital marketing has grown lately, most people do not know about its benefits, including those in the non-profit business," says Bijoy Samuel, Director of Business Development at OneIMS.

OneIMS has worked with Hands On Tech-Chicago before. They've also been hosting a series of marketing webinars and workshops for both small businesses and non-profits. The hour and a half webinar will be hosted by Samuel today.

"It's always great to help others learn about the ins and outs of online marketing. It's also important that smaller companies and non-profits are conscious about the many benefits they can get from a website with an effective marketing plan," adds Samuel.

Effective marketing plans will not be the only topic of discussion. Samuel plans on discussing other important marketing topics today as well. He will be talking about how paid search marketing, organic search engine optimization and social media can all be a cost-effective plan that can boost a website's online exposure.

Additional ideas and strategies will be talked about during today's webinar. If you would like to take part in the webinar, please visit https://www3.gotomeeting.com/register/980803062 to sign up. For more information about the Chicago marketing consultants, visit the OneIMS website or call 1-888-ONE-IMS-1.

About OneIMS

OnesIMS, an integrated and online marketing agency, specializes in helping small companies and non-profits build their online and off-line presence through creative integrated online marketing strategies including search marketing, paid search marketing and a strong web presence.

