Narconon Riverbend Features PSA Warning About "That First Hit"

Narconon Riverbend features a PSA warning youth against trying drugs for the first time in its latest release as part of its daily video features.

“They said one hit wouldn't hurt. They lied. Get your kids the truth about drugs.” This is the haunting, impactful message shared by the “Truth About Drugs” film featured by Narconon Riverbend.

Today Narconon Riverbend featured a Public Service Announcement designed to inform parents and their children on the truth about drugs. This video is part of a series developed and released by the Foundation for a Drug Free World to help people learn more about the dangers of drug abuse.

Several of Narconon Riverbend's graduates were featured in the Foundation's latest documentary, telling the story of how they became addicted to drugs and how addiction affected them, in the hopes that they might dissuade similar youth from taking the same path.

The long term drug rehab asks that readers take a moment to share this film.

In this public service announcement, a young boy talks about that most crucial moment – when a young person tries drugs for the first time. Unfortunately, for some youth, the first time is their last, as is portrayed in the video.

Viewers are directed to the Drug Free World website, where more films and documentaries about specific drugs, peer pressure, etc. is available for use by parents and educators. The aim of the videos is to reduce the number of youth ending up in drug rehabilitation because they "just tried it once" and then went down the long, hard road of addiction.

