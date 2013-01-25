Southern Baked Candle Now Offering Scented Candles with Custom Looks and Scents

Customers now have the option to create their own Southern Baked Candles.

online shop Southern Baked Candle is a custom candle company with a home base in Columbia, SC. They have been making custom scented candles for their customers since 2009. Now, they are offering a ‘make your own candle option' for customers.

Inspired by the popular ‘make your own candle parties,' Southern Baked Candle decided to give their customers the opportunity to design their own custom candles. Customers begin by choosing from three sizes, 4 oz., 8 oz., and 16 oz. Next they choose color, and scent. There are countless combinations. Having two colors and glass etching is an added option as well.

If customers prefer the expertise of a more experienced candle-maker, Southern Baked Candle delivers. From a candle replica of a foamy beer pint to a candle made to look like a delicious burger and fries, Southern Baked Candle can build a masterpiece. As an added bonus Southern Baked Candles burn twice as long as their competitors for a great price.

Customers will find that there are endless possibilities and will not only be able to build their own candles, but will find gift ideas too, like a custom USC candle or personalized wine glass candle. Southern Baked Candles also creates wedding candles, for that extra touch of personality to any reception and ceremony.

About the company:

The Southern Baked Candle Company features unique, custom Hand crafted "Bakery" and "Food" candles as well as custom candle gifts and wax sculpture requests. The Southern Baked Candle Company serves the Columbia SC market and is located at 2718 Devine Street Columbia SC 29205.803-456-3011 Through the success and direction of Master Chandler - Debey Hancock, the company has added a national web site for custom candles and wax sculptures at http://www.southernbakedcandle.com. Shop at http://www.shop.southernbakedcandle.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358424.htm