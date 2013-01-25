hCGTreatments / Diet Doc hCG Diets & Weight Loss Plans Announces Fast Weight Loss Diet Rich in Cancer Prevention Foods

Diet Doc unveils an hCG diet and individualized nutrition plan rich in cancer prevention foods.

A universally healthy diet plan revolves around nutritious fruits and vegetables, high in fiber and free from unhealthy chemicals. However, some fruits and vegetables actually fight diseases like cancer more effectively than others and are commonly called super foods. Diet Doc in-house nutritionists design their custom nutrition plan for each client with explicit focus on the client's age, health history, and other individual factors that may contribute to increased risk for weight related disease. The goal of this nutrition plan is to provide every client with an easy to follow diet that is packed full of nutritious super foods, and then to supplement this diet further with scientifically advanced medical weight loss.

A recent study conducted by Gary Meadows, a Washington State University professor and an associate dean at the college of pharmacy identifies in the journal Cancer and Metastasis Reviews more than 40 plant-based compounds that aid in cancer prevention.

The advanced medical weight loss provided by Diet Doc employs the most modern scientific data to custom design a nutrition plan to include the most effective disease fighting foods as well as those that will facilitate fast weight loss. These foods include well known cancer prevention compounds like lycopene found in tomatoes, pink grapefruit, papaya, and watermelon, but also lesser known healthy foods like kale, broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower which all contain glucosinolates. Clients on the Diet Doc medical weight loss plan can eat as much of these healthy foods as they wish, because they are extremely high in nutritional value and will not compromise fast weight loss, offering a two-fold approach to dieting. At Diet Doc, losing weight fast is not simply about cutting calories, it is focused on using the most advanced research available to design a diet plan that will allow dieters to reduce calories and lose weight, but also boost metabolism, increase digestive tract health, and provide optimum nutrition without loading the client down with calories.

Ian Olver, a member of the Australian federal government's advisory council for cancer prevention says that "A diet which contains these foods is not only less likely to contribute to obesity but more likely to decrease the chance of developing cancer." Diet Doc tailors individual nutrition plans around every client to address both the clients' nutritional needs, opening the door to a healthier lifestyle, but also fast weight loss needs and wants. Each Diet Doc nutrition plan centers around nutritious and beneficial fruits and vegetables first and foremost to ensure great overall health and wellbeing. President of Diet Doc Weight Loss Plans, Julie Wright adds that "People are waking up and realizing that being overweight, even as little as 20 pounds is the difference between being healthy and living long or suffering from obesity related health conditions." The staple of a successful hCG diet is much the same as an anti cancer diet, fresh, organic fruits and nutritious green leafy vegetables. These cancer prevention foods coupled with prescription hCG is now not only great for fast weight loss, but also for cancer prevention, leading to a healthier overall lifestyle. A Diet Doc prescription hCG diet allows clients to simultaneously lose weight fast, with prescription hCG and a customized nutrition plan, as well as aid in cancer prevention.

