The Prospero Foundation Supports a Dentist in Azerbaijan

The Prospero Foundation, founded by Ulrik DeBo of DeBondo Capital, is proud to announce that a microloan donation has been made to Ramiz, a dentist in Azerbaijan.

Ramiz is a 53 year old man who is married with three daughters, who, along with one million others, were forced to flee their home and loved ones as a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh War two decades ago. Having recovered from the trauma associated with this, Ramiz and his family continue to be Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), residing in a settlement (a semi-permanent community built up of makeshift slums and poor quality housing similar to those found in many other less developed areas such as Rio and Mumbai). He is a qualified dentist and rents a room where he provides his service to the local people. Being the only dentist in the entire settlement, he is in demand and urgently needs new equipment and working tools.

With help from The Prospero Foundation he will be able to buy these items and provide a better service to his patients.

About Micro-lending with The Prospero Foundation

Through partnerships with local lending institutions, the Prospero Foundation contributes capital for the purpose of small business loans to these micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations. Through these partnerships, the Foundation helps small business people such as farmers, shopkeepers, and artisans build their businesses and in turn stimulate economic development in their communities.

About The Prospero Foundation

The Prospero Foundation is a private, international charitable foundation founded by Ulrik DeBo. Mr. DeBo, a lifelong entrepreneur, whose upbringing and eventual success in the finance industry, through his company DeBondo Capital Ltd, gave him the relevant experience and insight required.



The foundation is run by a global network of entrepreneurs, who raise funds privately amongst their business contacts, and choose to invest them using a 'pay-it-forward' philosophy to focus on charitable projects that promise to perpetuate a chain reaction of positive growth opportunities for individuals and local communities for generations to come.



It is a foundation that empowers citizens to help themselves and those around them.



For additional information, please visit http://www.prosperofoundation.org

Contact Address:

Seestrasse 69

8806 Bäch, Switzerland

info (at) prosperofoundation (dot) org

