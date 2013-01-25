Announcing Light Therapies, a Brand New Website That Explains the Benefits of Light Therapy for Sufferers of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

As the coldest season of the year tightens its grip, those at the mercy of the ‘winter blues' now have somewhere to turn for expert advice and guidance.

Winter is nothing more than a minor nuisance for some people but, for many others, it is the time of year when they are at their lowest ebb. This is due not just to the low temperatures in winter, but also to the shorter days and reduction in natural daylight that the season brings. Many people feel a little down in the dumps at this time of year but, for some, that feeling is more profound; in such cases, health care professionals, after careful examination, will diagnose a condition called ‘seasonal affective disorder', more commonly known as SAD. Light Therapies is a brand new website that has been created to help such sufferers by explaining the condition and providing valuable guidance on the best forms of treatment, in particular, light therapy.

Light Therapies describes in detail the various signs and symptoms of seasonal affective disorder, and the areas of the world in which the condition is most prevalent, namely those countries in the northern hemisphere which have the least amount of sunlight and the shortest daylight hours in winter.

Mild cases of SAD can be alleviated by lifestyle adjustments such as a change in diet or the introduction of an exercise regime; sufferers with more severe symptoms can be prescribed anti-depressant medication. All of these measures will help, but research over the last twenty or so years has ascertained that improving light levels by way of light therapy has a significant effect in many cases, with the added benefit that it is non-addictive, is relatively inexpensive once the equipment has been purchased, and above all, is effective. Such research is the thinking behind Light Therapies, a new resource for those struggling with the symptoms of SAD through the winter months.

Light treatment is simple and convenient to use, requiring the patient to sit within the beam of a light that mimics natural sunlight, usually for around thirty minutes a day. Specially designed light boxes are available that deliver the right sort of light, and Light Therapies provides in-depth reviews of the most effective on the market, making it easy for the patient to choose the one from which they will most benefit.

This newly-launched website will be invaluable to existing SAD sufferers and those for whom it is a new but unwelcome experience. Winter makes many people feel sad because there is little natural light around; Light Therapies aims to take that sadness away by providing the right information so that patients are prepared for winter in a positive way.

