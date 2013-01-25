Enter To Win $12,000 Native Advertising Package : Adpressive.com Super Bowl Sweepstakes

Adpressive.com, a website dedicated to impressive, funny and controversial ads, parody ads, and Super Bowl commercials, announces it's enter-to-win sweepstakes. Super Bowl commercial spots are sold out, but since you probably couldn't afford one anyway, this may be the next best thing!

The Adpressive 2013 Super Bowl Sweepstakes starts Friday, January 25, 2013 and runs through Sunday, February 3, 2013.

A randomly selected grand prize winner will be offered advertising for one year on Adpressive.com– a $12,000 value! A randomly selected second place winner will receive a $100 Amazon.com gift card.

“Like so many other people, I've always anticipated watching Super Bowl commercials,” said Ryan Charleston, founder of Adpressive.com. “With Adpressive, it's like the Super Bowl every day, with a unique twist that goes beyond commercials!”

For businesses, Adpressive.com represents the most direct concept of native advertising and branded content online, with ads as content, and content as ads. The Super Bowl sweepstakes also serves as the website's official public debut.

No purchase necessary.

DISCLAIMER - NFL® and Super Bowl® are the registered trademarks of the National Football League, and are used herein for informational purposes only. Adpressive.com is a domain of Adpressive, LLC, a privately owned company with no association with the National Football League.

About Adpressive

Adpressive defines great advertising directly through consumer engagement, connecting people with the world's most impressive ads, creative displays of advertising and marketing genius! When an advertisement gets your attention through exceptional creativity, intense humor or provocative/controversial messaging, it's not just impressive– it's Adpressive!

Adpressive serves as a trusted source for native advertising, branded content, and entertainment or "Advertainment". Adpressive takes pride in not only finding and presenting the best ads, but providing a community where members can submit ads, save favorites, share across networks, create groups and engage in conversations related to the ads they love!

