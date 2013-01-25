Image Forward's Director of Charitable Giving, Amy Huth, Kicks Off the Year Very Strong With Ambitious Charity Goals For the Year 2013

Amy Huth with Image Forward, Tampa Internet Marketing Firm, recently attended ‘Girls Night Out', held at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, FL To kickstart Image Forward's Charity Division, as well as celebrate the 2013 theme “Strong Beautiful and Brave” with “For The Girls International”, a group of women in the Tampa Bay area who are committed to making a difference in the world.

“Strong, Beautiful and Brave is the theme we established for 2013's Girls Night Out event,” states Tracey Metzger, the For The Girls International Founder. “Girls Night Out” is a quarterly gathering for women from all over the Tampa Bay area and beyond. It is a chance for women of faith to connect with each other. Girls Night Out is a melting pot of women from different churches, backgrounds, ages and walks of life who have these things in common: We love God, we love people, and we want to make a positive impact on our world!” (http://www.ftgi.org)

The guest speaker this month was Cynda Harris with Grow Life Ministries. The mission at Grow Life is to awaken girls and women of all ages to their identity, value and significant purpose. To watch them rise, overcome obstacles, get motivated and see their God-sized dreams become realities. Cynda Harris is President and Founder of Grow Life, Inc. Cynda is a Certified Life Coach/Transitional Life Coach and this organization was birthed from her passion of inspiring women to understand that they are loved beyond measure, full of purpose and oozing with potential to make a difference in the world. She and her husband have been involved in full-time ministry in the Tampa Bay, Florida area since 1990. Cynda is also the co-founder of a faith-based organization of For The Girls International, Inc. located in Trinity, Florida.

The selected musician for the evening was Rebecca Chase, whose Debut Album Release Party will be held January 27, 2013 at Generations Christian Church in Trinity, FL. Doors open at 6:15pm. You can be a fan at her Facebook Page.

Amy Huth, Director of Charitable Giving at Image Forward, continues, "The amount of satisfaction I personally get from being a part of this group of ladies is amazing. Each time I attend an event or volunteer with them, my thoughts start off simple, “I just want to serve others and to give back to our community.” Huth continues, “However, I am always touched by the way so many local women want to reach out and help others unconditionally. Spending time together, volunteering, and encouraging each other brings a sense of community and reflection on who we all really are - God's children."

About:

For the Girls International, Inc. is a non-denominational faith based non-profit 501 (c) 3 corporation located in the Trinity area of West Pasco County in Florida. We exist to bring together women of faith from all over the Tampa Bay area and beyond with one purpose: to impact the lives of those around them forever and for the better. Our vision is simple: To ignite a movement of everyday women, committed to using whatever God-given gifts they have to bring hope and healing to a hurting world.

“Awakening Purpose. Igniting Passion. Mobilizing Women.” - For The Girls International

Mission:

For the Girls International's mission is to grow a company of women of all ages and walks of life that are not willing to settle for anything less than EVERYTHING that God has for them. We believe that at this particular time in history God is calling women to step out of their comfort zone and relentlessly pursue the dreams that live deep in their hearts. We aim to unlock the power that is fueled by women's innate capacity to love and nurture, and channel it into a revolutionary movement of women meeting the needs of a hurting world.

In addition to monetary contributions Image Forward provides Marketing and Internet Marketing services such as Facebook Advertising, Press Releases, Social Marketing & free or discounted use of it's proprietary tools purpose built to aid companies with these important services.

About Image Forward

Image Forward, a digital marketing agency, helps our clients to drive revenue by leveraging and building audience engagement through the use of proprietary tools including a high recognition local SEO directory system (if-Places) containing over 105,000 local business listings & automated social content distribution system (if-Social). The company provides turnkey Internet Presence Management Solutions to improve brand visibility by establishing a local search presence & publishing high value content to social portals.

