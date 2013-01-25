Filipino Martial Arts Website Gets a Major Revamp and Upgrade

Sayoc Kali, a world renowned Filipino martial artist, updates their online portal to the world with design and marketing assistance from Route 72 Systems.

Sayoc Kali and the Sayoc Fighting System was founded and developed by Pamana (Inheritor of Family Legacy) Tuhon Christopher C. Sayoc, Sr. as the result of a lifetime of training. The system is based on his life long journey of personal development combined with a culmination of many lessons learned throughout his life. This world famous Filipino martial artist (http://sayoc.com) has recently updated their website with a brand new look and totally cutting edge membership platform to effectively project the Sayoc vision to the world.

"The old website definitely needed an updated look to stay current with the times plus this new layout expresses a clearer picture to the public what Sayoc Kali and the Sayoc Fighting System is all about," says Sayoc. He goes on further to state, "We've been in discussions with Mark over the years about ideas and finally the timing worked out in both our schedules to begin this project plus the advances in membership technology has enabled us to provide an enhanced experience for all our members."

"The new design of course was key but enabling a more socially interactive community was our main goal with this update and the newly available software we used is perfect for the job!" says Mark Ramos, marketing and design team member of Route 72 Systems. "I have been patiently waiting years for this opportunity but was fully prepared the moment the Sayoc's were ready. I've been very grateful the early response so far has been all positive but we have many more upgrades being implemented as we speak, so we all collectively look forward to seeing the results of that soon."

Implementing a second and third part of the plan is already in the works for the company. With over 15 years of experience in the data aggregation business and success in other endeavors such as marketing business sales leads, Route 72 Systems is well known for working with exceptional clients and Sayoc Global will prove to be another one with plenty of surprises for the martial arts community in the future.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebfilipino/martial-arts/prweb10361366.htm